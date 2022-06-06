ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Fernandina Beach police officer fired, accused of date rape

By Robert Grant, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach police officer is out of the job and behind bars after an individual accused him of date rape.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on May 30 by an alleged victim who said they were drugged and raped in his apartment last week by John Finley, 33, according to a release from FBPD.

Finley was most recently employed by the department on March 20 after working with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, and had previously served with FBPD.

A neighbor who lived across the street said she was shocked, as this did not match the Finley she knew.

“It’s very upsetting, because they were sweet people. We enjoyed having them (in the neighborhood),” Mary Martino said. “My neighbor and I have been here for 18, 19 years, so it’s always good when you get nice people in the neighborhood.”

According to a police report, a victim told police that the 33-year-old poured a drink in his apartment, and after a few sips they felt “paralyzed” and “really sleepy.”

The individual told detectives that Finley then made them perform oral sex despite being told no, according to the report. He also took a picture of the victim with no clothes on, which police said they found in his phone.

Detectives said a police K9 sniffed out six plastic cups with a white substance, which later tested as amphetamine. According to the report, the victim also tested positive for amphetamine.

Investigators found “probable cause” to charge then-officer John Finley, 33, with battery and sexual battery in relation to the incident, which took place while Finley was off-duty.

FBPD said it conducted an investigation and “based on the details that led to the arrest,” the City of Fernandina Beach decided to terminate Finley’s employment.

He is now in the Duval County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

