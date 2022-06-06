Ask the Doc: Monday, June 6, 2022

A preteen survivor of the Uvalde mass shooting in Texas has been hospitalised after she was on the brink of a cardiac arrest while attending her best friend’s memorial last week.The parents of 11-year-old Illiana Trevino were told by doctors that their daughter was “going into cardiac arrest” after her heart rate spiked.“Illiana is in Children’s Methodist Hospital in San Antonio at the moment. Her heart can’t take the stress and trauma of this past week. The medication that she’s been given is not working,” a GoFundMe page started by her family read.It added that the doctors’s “biggest worry...

UVALDE, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO