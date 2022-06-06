‘Little Mermaid’ opens at Twin City Players in St. Joseph

Based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the 1989 animated Disney film, the musical features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a book by Doug Wright.

In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above.

Plan ahead:2022 South Bend festivals and concerts to keep your summer full of fun

To do so, she bargains with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $15-$10.

For more information, call 269-429-0400 or visit twincityplayers.org.