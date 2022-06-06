ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Is It Legal to Bury My Pet In My Backyard in Montana?

By Trent Flager
 4 days ago
While it's an unfortunate event to lose a pet, a family may want to do something special to memorialize their furry friend. One way some families do this is by holding a funeral and burying their deceased pet in the backyard. Now, some folks may question the legality of this act,...

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

