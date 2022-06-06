ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

See Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield Jr.'s home-run robbing catch against Oregon State

By Dani Mohr, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

Vanderbilt outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. robbed a home run from Travis Bazzana with an incredible catch Monday.

In the bottom of the fourth during the 2022 Corvallis Regional against Oregon State , Bradfield leaped into the air, slammed against the wall and extended his arm to make the catch and give the Commodores the first out.

He was informally "inducted to SportsCenter" as ESPN commentator John Schriffen announced on the call.

Bradfield continued to shine on base after he was walked by Oregon State pitcher Ben Ferrer. In the bottom of the fifth, Bradfield stole second base, then capitalized on an error to make it home and give the Commodores a 3-2 lead.

Oregon State came back in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run by Jacob Melton and a single from Kyle Dernedde that allowed another two scores. The Beavers lead the Commodores 6-3 at the bottom of the fifth.

If Vanderbilt wins, Auburn will host the Super Regionals. If the Commodores lose, the Tigers will travel to Corvallis to face the Beavers.

