Life is good for Jennifer Lopez! More than a year into her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck, and two months following their second engagement, the multi-talented superstar says she’s having the “best time” of her life. “I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build my family with someone who I love deeply and is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be,” Jennifer said on the June 9 episode of Good Morning America. “I love the idea of the future and what we can create, but I really want to savor the moment. I just want to stay real present in it as much as I can.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO