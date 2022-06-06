4 winners named for the O’Reilly Outlaw Nationals VIP Contest

Congratulations to the 4 winners of the KOAM O’Reilly Outlaw Nationals VIP Contest!

Bil Miller of Jasper is our Grand Prize winner! Runners-up are Trish Carroll of Columbus, Connie McCumber of Stark City and Terrie Goodwin of Carterville.

Nearly 200 people entered!

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Nationals will be at the Miami Fairground Arena June 10-11, 2022.

