Jasper, MO

4 winners named for the O’Reilly Outlaw Nationals VIP Contest

By Stacie Strader
 3 days ago
Congratulations to the 4 winners of the KOAM O’Reilly Outlaw Nationals VIP Contest!

Bil Miller of Jasper is our Grand Prize winner! Runners-up are Trish Carroll of Columbus, Connie McCumber of Stark City and Terrie Goodwin of Carterville.

Nearly 200 people entered!

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Nationals will be at the Miami Fairground Arena June 10-11, 2022.

Keep an eye out for the latest KOAM Contest or Sweepstakes at KOAMNewsNow.com/contest!

Missouri State
Missouri Cars
