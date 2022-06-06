ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Group works to prevent wildfires in areas rebuilding from Creek Fire

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PKClZ_0g2QwUkG00

A group of volunteers worked to prevent devastating wildfires within communities still rebuilding from the Creek Fire Saturday morning.

Volunteers hauled away dead and excess wood in hopes of reducing the risk of fires in the future.

If you missed the event but would like to help, there will be another chance to volunteer your time and effort this upcoming Saturday at Lower Cressman Road at 8 am.

VIDEO: Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire

The new documentary "Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire" is a comprehensive look at one of the state's most significant natural disasters and how a community is coming together to build from the ashes.

Comments / 0

Related
yourcentralvalley.com

EXCLUSIVE: Residents in this small Tulare County town had no water this week

TOOLEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -A small Tulare County community continues fighting for access to drinking water. This week, one of Tooleville’s two wells nearly went dry. “There was no water,” said Maria Olivera, who is secretary for the Tooleville Mutual Non-profit Water Association. “If you put soap in your hands, you feel like you’re going to stay with the soap in your hands. People that got home from work late, they couldn’t shower.”
TULARE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fresno County, CA
westsideconnect.com

Toxic algae prompts water warning for San Luis Reservoir

Visitors to the San Luis Reservoir in Merced County are being warned to avoid contact with the water after authorities found the presence of a toxic algae. The Department of Water Resources announced Tuesday that blue-green algae — cyanobacteria — was found in the water. Cyanobacteria can cause eye irritation, allergic skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea, and cold- and flu-like symptoms. Pets can be especially susceptible because they tend to drink while in the water and lick their fur afterwards. Keep pets away from the water.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Creek Fire Recovery Volunteers Needed on Saturday

SHAVER, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Creek Fire is credited as one of the largest wildfires in California history. The fire began on September 4, 2020. It burned approximately 379,895 acres, destroyed 853 structures, and damaged an additional 64 structures on the Sierra National Forest below Big Creek. FILE –...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creek Fire#Volunteers
sjvsun.com

Calif. officials order hefty water cuts for San Joaquin River users

With the drought continuing to ravage California, the state took unprecedented action to order cities and growers to stop pumping from rivers and streams throughout the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. Tuesday, the State Water Resources Control Board announced the cutbacks, which will affect water users from Fresno through Northern California.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
YourCentralValley.com

Family displaced after Visalia apartment fire

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family was displaced by an apartment fire in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department On Wednesday, around 2:59 p.m., the Visalia Fire Department says they responded to an apartment fire on the 600 block of East Houston Avenue. When they arrived, fire officials say a two-story complex was on […]
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Local shelters “overflowing” as adoption rates slow

VISALIA – Dogs and cats at animal shelters up and down the West Coast are being adopted at alarmingly slow rates, leading to more euthanizations as no-kill shelters fill up to capacity. That’s certainly the case at Valley Oak SPCA in Visalia, whose adoption rates have been cut in half over the past few years.
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford approves $54K in state grant funding for fire department

The Hanford City Council on Tuesday reviewed the Council's adopted goals for the city's parks and discussed related objectives and funding options for fiscal year 2022-23. The four goals were outreach for Hidden Valley Park, conceptual design and preliminary cost estimates; revised design standards for new development of city parks; complete design and final cost estimates for Heroes Park; and council support and consensus on long-range finance strategies aligned with the 2020 Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
HANFORD, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
49K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy