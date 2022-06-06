Group works to prevent wildfires in areas rebuilding from Creek Fire

A group of volunteers worked to prevent devastating wildfires within communities still rebuilding from the Creek Fire Saturday morning.

Volunteers hauled away dead and excess wood in hopes of reducing the risk of fires in the future.

If you missed the event but would like to help, there will be another chance to volunteer your time and effort this upcoming Saturday at Lower Cressman Road at 8 am.

The new documentary "Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire" is a comprehensive look at one of the state's most significant natural disasters and how a community is coming together to build from the ashes.