As expected, Thursday finally brought a break from the strong to severe storms and flooding. It is even possible that Friday ends up being just as dry. The latest data continues to trend much further south with the complex of storms from out of Arkansas and Mississippi Friday afternoon. By mid afternoon tomorrow, the complex will cross over the Mississippi/Alabama state-line, but traveling to the southeast. Most data indicates that Marion, Franklin Counties could be clipped but even the areas may miss out on showers and storms.

