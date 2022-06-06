Monday evening First To Know forecast (06/06/2022)

The 248-room Equestrian Hotel is a unique spot to relax or watch weekly competitions in the horse capital of the world. (BETHANY KANDEL)Instead of ocean waves crashing and screams from theme park rollercoaster enthusiasts, you’ll hear the neighs and clip-clop sound of horses parading by at this one-of-a-kind Central Florida resort.The brand-new Equestrian Hotel, a 2021 Gold Key Awards finalist for “Best Hotel Luxury,” offers much more. It’s the centerpiece of the $700-million, 378-acre World Equestrian Center (WEC) in Ocala, known as the “Horse Capital of the World.”

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO