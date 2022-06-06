ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwannee, FL

Monday evening First To Know forecast (06/06/2022)

By Casanova Nurse
wtxl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe warm-season late-day locally heavy thunderstorm pattern is well underway, with isolated stronger storms capable of dropping some hail and creating quick gusty winds. Areas in the Withlacoochee and Suwannee river...

www.wtxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Villages Daily Sun

Something’s very fishy with this group

The Villages Freshwater Fishing Club has been catching plenty of fish this spring and had 51 members participate in a bass tourney. Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
THE VILLAGES, FL
orlandomagazine.com

Travel to Horse Country USA In Ocala

The 248-room Equestrian Hotel is a unique spot to relax or watch weekly competitions in the horse capital of the world. (BETHANY KANDEL)Instead of ocean waves crashing and screams from theme park rollercoaster enthusiasts, you’ll hear the neighs and clip-clop sound of horses parading by at this one-of-a-kind Central Florida resort.The brand-new Equestrian Hotel, a 2021 Gold Key Awards finalist for “Best Hotel Luxury,” offers much more. It’s the centerpiece of the $700-million, 378-acre World Equestrian Center (WEC) in Ocala, known as the “Horse Capital of the World.”
OCALA, FL
sme.org

Small Town Charm, Big Opportunities: Citrus County, Florida

Located on the west coast of Florida -- an area affectionately known as the “Nature Coast” -- Citrus County is best known for the beauty of its natural environment and strong ecotourism industry. However, the county has been quietly enjoying strong manufacturing sector job trends in last decade. As the Tampa and Orlando markets grow, this unique community is poised to see that pattern continue.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suwannee, FL
click orlando

🍿Moviegoers, get 2 for 1 at this Drive-in theater in Ocala

Most kids today don’t even know what a drive-in is. What better way to experience the traditional way to view a movie on the big screen than from your car. There is a handful of them within driving distance, including the Ocala Drive-In. The Ocala Drive-In opened in March...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando

Naval bombing training scheduled for June in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Navy training schedules indicate training will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest from June 6 to 18. During bombing periods, the Navy said wildlife could be temporarily displaced. [TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very real possibility’ as Florida gas prices...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Motorcycle accident critically injures Fort White man

A Fort White man is in critical condition after being ejected from his motorcycle along State Road 45 south of High Springs on Monday afternoon. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 22-year-old Fort White man was driving his motorcycle south on State Road 45 near NW 122nd Avenue in Alachua County around 5:30 p.m. when he abruptly hit his brakes for unknown reasons causing the motorcycle to veer toward the west shoulder.
FORT WHITE, FL
WCJB

Motorcyclist dead after a crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash in Ocala. A 29-year-old motorcyclist traveling southbound collided with a dump truck around 7 a.m. on June 6th. That’s according to Ocala Police Officials. The truck was traveling north on pine avenue when it hit the motorcycle. The...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Barred Owl In Flight Over Driveway In Ocala

Check out this amazing shot of a barred owl in flight over a driveway here in Ocala. Thanks to David Super for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy