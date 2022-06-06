ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Teen accused of fleeing from police

wrganews.com
 4 days ago

A Rome teenager is facing a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude following...

www.wrganews.com

wrganews.com

Four arrested on Clearvue Circle

Four people were busted for drugs at a residence on Clearvue Circle Wednesday. According to Floyd County Jail records, 33-year-old Jeremy Labron Harper and 40-year-old Phonecia Marie Ware were in possession of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and 28 ounces of marijuana, packaged for sale, along with digital scales. 60-year-old Jennifer Clay...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
City
Rome, GA
County
Floyd County, GA
Floyd County, GA
Crime & Safety
Rome, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wrganews.com

Polk jail employee fired after being arrested

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at approximately 9:30 am, the Polk County Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Branch Road in reference to a domestic dispute involving a male threatening to kill himself, along with his wife and adult stepson. The male, later identified as David Johnston, who...
wrganews.com

Man charged with terroristic threats and acts

A 35-year-old Rome man was arrested Monday after he allegedly threatened to burn down a home on Huffaker Road. According to Floyd County Jail records, Ryan Bruce Dyer also punched a hole in the wall, and kicked in a bedroom door, causing it to break. He also threatened bodily harm...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
#Police
11Alive

Law enforcement recovers nearly $190K after Floyd County Schools experience cyberattack scam

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police have recovered $189,334.35 after Floyd County Schools were scammed out of the money. According to Floyd County Police, District's Superintendent Dr. Glenn White discovered that $194,672.76 had been stolen on June 7 from the district's bank account. Floyd County Police said, "the school system had fallen victim to a business email compromise."
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Men stripped, bound, beaten, robbed over furniture, police report says

Police said investigators are looking for kidnapping suspects who allegedly tied up, stripped and robbed two men on Tuesday evening in Union City. Police arrested at least one person but did not provide details about pending charges. A spokesperson for the Union City Police Department said the dispute was related to furniture.
UNION CITY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wrganews.com

Report: Man assaulted woman, fled from police

A 41-year-old Lindale man is facing multiple charges in connection with a series of incidents that occurred back on May 22 and May 23. According to Floyd County Jail records, Jason Carl Carter put his hands around a woman’s neck and squeezed before taking the victim’s 2011 Chevy Cruz.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Police respond to false threat at Adairsville highschool

On Wednesday morning the Adairsville Police Department responded to Adairsville High School in reference to a 911 call where it was reported a person had a gun in the back parking lot. After assisting the school police through interviews and video surveillance, it was discovered to be a cell phone...
accesswdun.com

Hall County authorities arrest missing jail inmate

A Hall County Jail inmate who escaped custody on Monday was arrested by authorities Wednesday afternoon. Hall County Sheriff's Office public information officer B.J. Williams Jerry Lamar Thomas, 31, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. at a location on Candler Road. Thomas was charged with escape and was returned to the Hall County Jail.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Complex

Fulton County D.A. Says She Needs Security After Threats Over YSL Arrests and Georgia Election Investigation

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis said she needs extensive security “to stay alive” after receiving threats over the Young Stoner Life RICO arrests. In an interview with WSB-TV—which can be viewed here—Willis said she has been on the receiving end of threats due to the racketeering indictment against Young Thug and his YSL associates, and the creation of a special grand jury to investigate efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

