Teen accused of fleeing from police

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two men have been sentenced for the armed robbery of a woman and theft at a Circle K convenience store. Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace announced Brandon Devontae Kemp, 29, of Smyrna, and Kerrick McCaslin, 24, of Atlanta, have been sentenced to prison for armed robbery and other crimes.
Four people were busted for drugs at a residence on Clearvue Circle Wednesday. According to Floyd County Jail records, 33-year-old Jeremy Labron Harper and 40-year-old Phonecia Marie Ware were in possession of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and 28 ounces of marijuana, packaged for sale, along with digital scales. 60-year-old Jennifer Clay...
Kenneth Johnson faces numerous charges after Wednesday's collision.Photo/Forsyth County Sheriffs Department. (Cumming, GA) A crash between a car and a riding lawn mower is now being investigated as a homicide.
On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at approximately 9:30 am, the Polk County Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Branch Road in reference to a domestic dispute involving a male threatening to kill himself, along with his wife and adult stepson. The male, later identified as David Johnston, who...
A 35-year-old Rome man was arrested Monday after he allegedly threatened to burn down a home on Huffaker Road. According to Floyd County Jail records, Ryan Bruce Dyer also punched a hole in the wall, and kicked in a bedroom door, causing it to break. He also threatened bodily harm...
MORROW, Ga. — Police have made three arrests in an arson investigation that left three historic homes in Morrow burned to the ground over the weekend. Two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy were arrested at their Clayton County homes. They are being held in a regional Youth Detention Center.
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police have recovered $189,334.35 after Floyd County Schools were scammed out of the money. According to Floyd County Police, District's Superintendent Dr. Glenn White discovered that $194,672.76 had been stolen on June 7 from the district's bank account. Floyd County Police said, "the school system had fallen victim to a business email compromise."
GREENVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) — A Greenville Police officer was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after using a law enforcement database to search for information about his ex-wife and ex-girlfriend, according to GBI Deputy Director Natalie Ammons. Rory Haynes, 54, was hired as an officer in August of 2019. According to the GBI, […]
Police said investigators are looking for kidnapping suspects who allegedly tied up, stripped and robbed two men on Tuesday evening in Union City. Police arrested at least one person but did not provide details about pending charges. A spokesperson for the Union City Police Department said the dispute was related to furniture.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said a Texas man was hauling several dozen pounds of both crystal and liquid methamphetamine. That man was arrested after being pulled over. Investigators showed the unusual way he was transported the drugs.
A 41-year-old Lindale man is facing multiple charges in connection with a series of incidents that occurred back on May 22 and May 23. According to Floyd County Jail records, Jason Carl Carter put his hands around a woman’s neck and squeezed before taking the victim’s 2011 Chevy Cruz.
On Wednesday morning the Adairsville Police Department responded to Adairsville High School in reference to a 911 call where it was reported a person had a gun in the back parking lot. After assisting the school police through interviews and video surveillance, it was discovered to be a cell phone...
A Hall County Jail inmate who escaped custody on Monday was arrested by authorities Wednesday afternoon. Hall County Sheriff's Office public information officer B.J. Williams Jerry Lamar Thomas, 31, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. at a location on Candler Road. Thomas was charged with escape and was returned to the Hall County Jail.
Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis said she needs extensive security “to stay alive” after receiving threats over the Young Stoner Life RICO arrests. In an interview with WSB-TV—which can be viewed here—Willis said she has been on the receiving end of threats due to the racketeering indictment against Young Thug and his YSL associates, and the creation of a special grand jury to investigate efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
TEMPLE, Ga. — The Temple Police Department is asking for your help to identify a man seen on surveillance video allegedly trying to steal tools and a lawnmower from a Carroll County hardware store. Temple Ace Hardware posted pictures Thursday of the man on Facebook, saying the man attempted...
One north Georgia resident is currently being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center – that following his arrest on Wednesday afternoon on charges of Discharging a Gun into an Occupied Building – TEN counts. Christopher Jennings, age 49 of Chickamauga, Georgia was booked into jail at around...
