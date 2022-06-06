In-person children’s events hosted by the L.D. Fargo Public LIbrary return for summer

It has been more than two years since L.D. Fargo Public Library’s children’s librarian Becca Feirer has hosted an in-person program. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a shift in nearly everyone’s lives and the library too needed to pivot. Feirer has been offering weekly virtual story times, but she will soon be back to interacting with some of the youngest community members.

For the annual summer reading program, Wallace Park’s picnic shelter will serve as the site for weekly story times and other special events hosted by the library staff.

“I’m so excited to interact with kids again … I really miss seeing the kids every week and getting to know them,” Feirer said.

While she has been able to film virtual story times, it has not been done as part of a livestream where the librarian is able to see the children and families who are viewing the story time.

“There have been several times recently when a kid has come up to me who knows me from virtual story time, but I don’t know them,” Feirer said. “I can’t wait to get to know all the new kids and get reacquainted with kids who used to come to programs.”

Furthermore, the in-person programming allows the librarian to offer more active and movement songs during story time, and she can use the felt board again.

In-person programming also supports bringing in special guests such as speakers and magicians, and offering expanded programming options for a larger age range.

The decision to offer in-person outdoor events this summer is due to the fact most people had the opportunity to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

“However, many of our patrons are in the age range of 0-4, who cannot be vaccinated, or have siblings ages 0-4, which is why we are only having kids programs outside this summer,” Feirer said. “We can get hundreds of people at some of our bigger programs, so we wanted to make sure we had plenty of space for people to spread out. We hope to bring programs back inside the library in the fall when we anticipate all age groups can be vaccinated.”

The library staff opted to have the in-person events at Wallace Park instead of Commons Park, which is much closer to the library. Feirer said the decision was based on several factors such as not competing with events regularly held at Commons Park, less traffic noise at Wallace Park, access to a covered picnic shelter at Wallace Park, and the location of the StoryWalk at Wallace Park.

“We hope having our programs there will bring more people to the StoryWalk,” she said.

The in-person events will run in conjunction with the summer reading program, which has a theme of Read Beyond the Beaten Path. The summer program officially launches June 13, at which time participants can begin logging their reading hours. People can register prior to the start of the program at lakemills.beanstack.org. For more information about the summer reading program, people can visit the library’s website at lakemills.lib.wi.us.

According to Feirer, each baby, child, and teen who completes the program (reads 10 hours or 5 hours for babies) will earn a free book from the library. Adults who complete 10 hours of reading will get a chance to spin the prize wheel for a small prize and be entered into a drawing for one of several grand prizes.

“My favorite part of the summer reading program is how excited kids get to come to the library,” Feirer said. “We always get really busy in the summer and it is a lot of work for staff, but it is worth it when you see how excited the kids are to get new books, earn their prizes, collect their buttons, or attend a program.”