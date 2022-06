3 Spots Around Town That Make You Forget You're Living in Yakima Valley. It is fun to visit places in the Yakima Valley that make you feel as though you have traveled far and away without having to spend all that money on flights, Amtrak train rides, or gas for the car. Below are three local escapes that make you feel like you have left the Yakima Valley. It is fun to get away from it all, if only for a few moments in time!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO