The son of a Bronx deli owner has been sentenced for the deadly stabbing of a customer inside his father's shop in 2019, the district attorney announced. Ronny Torres will serve 19 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in May, Bronx DA Darcel Clark said Wednesday. Torres, who last lived in the Mt. Hope neighborhood, was said to have stabbed victim Frankie Williams multiple times "without provocation," according to Clark.

BRONX, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO