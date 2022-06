EUGENE, Oregon – Razorback Ayden Owens-Delerme captured the NCAA title in the decathlon, equaling the meet record with a score of 8,457 points at Hayward Field on Thursday. “It’s great to get 10 points for the team and win a national championship to follow up my indoor title,” stated Owens-Delerme. “I’m in the company of some great athletes who have won both indoor and outdoor titles in the same year.”

