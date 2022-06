After a little more than two years in business, the Fox Hole in Milton has closed. Founder Kristen Latham said the building at 102 Federal St. was sold and the restaurant could no longer afford to pay the rent. She said the Fox Hole’s brunch menu, served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., has been integrated into Latham's main restaurant, The Dough Bar. In addition, Latham said, the four most popular menu items from the Fox Hole – chicken milanese, steak and frites, scallops and shrimp, and pork chop – will be incorporated into the Dough Bar’s menu in July.

MILTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO