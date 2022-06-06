ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State leading scorer Isiaih Mosley transfers to Mizzou

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e35Ga_0g2QmXBB00

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou may have found its new leading man on the court for this upcoming season.

After spending three seasons at Missouri State, Columbia native Isiaih Mosley is moving back home to play for the Missouri Tigers.

The Rock Bridge High alum averaged 20 points a game this past season in Springfield while shooting 50% from the field and 43% from three. Mosley also scored more than 1,000 points in his Bear career.

He also garnered two all-conference selections in his career at Missouri State.

Mosley joins a number of players set to transfer to Mizzou and current players still on the roster including last year’s leading scorer Kobe Brown.

This commitment is the biggest get for new head coach Dennis Gates as he assembles his squad for his first year in Columbia.

