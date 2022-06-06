Jaylen Brown’s Response to Draymond Green // Celtics Third Quarter Struggle // Final Word! – 6/6 (Hour 4)

BOSTON -- There is an endless stream of positivity surrounding Ime Udoka and the job that he's done in his first year as head coach of the Celtics. He has Boston just two wins away from an NBA Championship, which is incredible considering the Celtics were under .500 in early January.There were growing pains along the way, but Udoka has been praised for keeping things on an even keel throughout the season. Through the ups and downs, he never gets too high or too low. And he always has his players motivated and hungry to get better.Some of that has...

