Motivational Monday: Summertime family fitness and fun

KANSAS CITY, MO — Katie with the Strawberry Swing is back for another great and simple crafting project. Learn to create a fake flower wreath just in time for summer. Learn more about The Strawberry Swing at TheStrawberrySwing.com and join us next Tuesday for another great DIY craft ides.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Father’s day is less than two weeks away, and today we’ve got gift ideas for dad’s heading out on vacation. Check out the ideas that will make summer trips more relaxing. Benjilock – Benjilock.com. Manta Sleep Mask – MantaSleep.com. Zenimal+...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ted is a two-year-old bull terrier mix and is the smartest pup in the shelter. He has a group of volunteers that work with him every day on his training. He now knows a plethora of commands such as sit, shake, wait, leave it, touch, come, off, and more!
LENEXA, Kan. — We sent Great Day KC Producer Palmer Davidson for some pampering at Entourage Institute of Beauty and Esthetics. Not only do they provide programs for students to learn everything from cosmetology to massage therapy, but they offer clients a full range of services such as the massage and manicure Palmer enjoyed.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summer is nearly here and many of us are planning on doing some outdoor entertaining. So, how do you get your backyard ready for company? Joining us to discuss some fresh ways to personalize and style your outdoor space is the design expert from hit Netflix series Queer Eye, Bobby Berk.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In honor of Jurassic World Dominion in theaters tomorrow, Science City at Union Station is celebrating with some jurassic pals of their own. Here to tell us about their Dinosaur Dig is Marketing Coordinator Jon Dudrey and Biologist Gil Parker. Learn how you can live...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you notice that daily coffee or dinnertime red wine are making a mark on your teeth, try Powerswabs at home to regain that whiter smile. Have whiter teeth in five minutes with Power Swabs. Great Day KC’s Toni Talley speaks to lifestyle expert Amy Vanderoef who says Power Swabs can help with getting a brighter smile and take years off your appearance.
Sugar Creek, a small town just north of Independence, celebrates Slavic culture in a big way with its annual Sugar Creek Slavic Festival. This year is the 35th anniversary of the tradition, which is a two-day celebration of Slavic heritage with foods like sarma, kolache and kielbasa, and performances of kolo or polka. There will be traditional dance groups like Ukraine Dancers and Sugar Creek Ethnic Dance Troupe alongside musical groups like the Brian McCarty Band and the Baric Brothers. Toast with a shot of Slivovitz and watch a cabbage roll contest—which you’ll just have to see.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local barber survived a shooting late last week after an angry customer allegedly opened fire. Dráque Murff, the owner of Dráque’s Barbershop on 39th Street, was home recovering Thursday. He told KCTV5 the man had come to his shop last week and asked for a discounted haircut. One of the barbers at the shop agreed. But Murff said that, after the trim, the man complained about it.
Coming in 2023 the Kansas City Zoo will bring their visitors an aquarium you've never seen before in the midwest. The aquarium will have six zones the warm coastline, warm shallows, warm reef, open ocean, cold shallows, and cold coastline. As you follow the zones you will walk through and learn about the sorry of the ocean currents connecting animals across the globe.
One Stop Hair and Beauty Supplies opened on June 4, 2022, with a ribbon cutting at the shop, located at 3017 Independence Ave. A celebration was sponsored by the Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce. Their grand opening celebrated the official start of the new small business venture. The One Stop Hair and Beauty Supplies shop specializes in providing hair supplies for any hair type, specifically supplying products made for Black hair. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Broadway shows and concerts are kicking off in a big way at Starlight Theater. Joining us is Starlight’s President and CEO Rich Baker to give us the low down on the exciting lineup. View the entire lineup at KCStarlight.com.
A LongHorn Steakhouse is coming to Platte County. “We are looking to open in September,” said Jessica Dinon, a media spokesperson for the LongHorn corporate offices, in response to an inquiry from The Landmark this week. A major remodeling of the former Ruby Tuesday building at 9770 NW Prairie...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This will be the last blog for about 10 days or so. I’ll be taking some time off to go check on my mom out in Arizona. Yes Arizona in the summer… it’s a dry heat. They’re outdoing themselves though right now with highs yesterday of 109 degrees and 110-plus degrees likely for the next few days. When an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Arizona… that’s hot!
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - People all around Independence were busy picking up the pieces after a severe thunderstorm early Wednesday morning. The neighborhood near Elsea Smith Road bore the brunt of the wrath of Mother Nature. At one home, a portion of the roof was torn off and smashed to bits. Down the road a tarp covered several holes on the roof.
PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Cleanup is well under way in Platte County after the storms took down trees and power lines. KMBC's Andy Alcock spoke to one man who had a close call with one of his own trees. "All of a sudden I heard this bang, bang, bang....
