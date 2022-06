(The Center Square) – A new initiative for the long-term preparedness efforts for handling COVID-19 in Maryland is now underway, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced COVIDReady Maryland is the state’s long-term solution to handing the coronavirus and its variants. The program works to leverage the tools and treatments that are currently available; is designed to prevent people from going to hospitals; and would maintain readiness while addressing variants of the virus and new spikes in infections.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO