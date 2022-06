The Lima City Schools have seen several new initiatives and programs for their students and have been recognized at the state level for their accomplishments. Lima Superintendent Jill Ackerman says a recent award she received is thanks to the hard work of everyone in the district. She was one of only four people out of 30 applicants in the state to receive the “Ohio Superintendent of Excellence” by the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation. She says she is thankful for the recognition and that it wouldn’t have been possible without the teachers, staff, and administration working together to serve the students and community.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO