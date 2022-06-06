Report: Driver left scene, denied involvement in fatal crash

A woman is suspected of driving drunk when she crashed into another car in northwest Las Vegas, killing a man and critically injuring a 3-year-old child.

That's according to an arrest report for Lisa Guerino, 38, who was arrested on June 1 shortly after the crash.

Police said Guerino left the scene of the crash at the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Shaumber Road, a short distance from her home. It's believed she left her Jeep Grand Cherokee, walked home and went to bed after crashing into a Volkswagen ID.4 with four people inside.

PREVIOUS: Driver in custody after leaving scene of fatal crash in northwest Las Vegas, police say

A 37-year-old man was killed in the collision, and his 3-year-old son was critically injured. The driver and a 6-year-old girl were also treated for injuries, the report states.

Police said Guerino "failed to stop" at the posted stop sign at the intersection. An analysis of the Jeep's airbag control modules revealed the vehicle was accelerating as it approached the intersection, reaching an approximate speed of 66 miles per hour — more than 20 mph above the posted speed limit, according to the report.

"The brakes were never applied," investigators wrote.

Detectives who questioned Guerino wrote that she "stated she wasn't in a collision," and "provided several evasive answers" to their questions about her whereabouts that morning.

They eventually determined that Guerino had texted her husband at approximately 2 a.m. to say she was going to Jackpot Joanie's, located on Hualapai Way near the 215 beltway. A bartender there knew Guerino by name and told investigators she'd been served complimentary drinks while gambling. He recalled serving Guerino at least five shots of tequila over the approximately 2 hours she spent at the casino.

Guerino was arrested on four counts of failure to stop at the scene of a crash involving death or personal injury, DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial injury, and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

"Lisa lived several hundred feet from the intersection. She was aware of the roadway and its configuration. She approached a posted four-way stop at speeds over 20 mph over the speed limit while impaired showing a wanton disregard for people and property," investigators concluded in their report.