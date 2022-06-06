ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keep it chic like Selena Gomez in a herringbone blazer by Anine Bing

By Daniel Mcintyre For Mailonline.com
 3 days ago

Selena Gomez looked effortlessly chic as she attended the Giving Back Generation event in West Hollywood.

She opted for an Anine Bing herringbone blazer and light wash jeans, layering her blazer over a crewneck white t-shirt that she tucked into her loose-fitting jeans.

She teamed the casual look with a pair of black pumps and carried a black bag that she slung over one shoulder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGkmg_0g2QiTn700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RfkdU_0g2QiTn700
Best pals! Selena Gomez poses with influencer Raquelle Stevens as they attended the Giving Back Generation event in West Hollywood

Herringbone has its roots in ancient Italy where the pattern was first developed for use in road construction and has stayed strong throughout the decades thanks to its use in menswear suiting.

Currently Los Angeles based fashion label Anine Bing has reinterpreted the pattern in this timeless silhouette seen on Selena Gomez. This borrowed-from-the-boys feel lends a polished finish to any outfit.

Add it to smarten up your office wear or dress up a laidback casual ensemble like Selena. Simply add it to your wardrobe for $399, or save with one of the following blazers inspired by Selena's that pack the same sartorial punch, without the designer price tag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fIdub_0g2QiTn700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rKgD2_0g2QiTn700

$186.99 Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3we13M_0g2QiTn700

$228 Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYY6K_0g2QiTn700

$780 Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F65YT_0g2QiTn700

$20.00 Shop

#Herringbone#Blazer
#Herringbone#Blazer#Dailymail Com#Shop
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

