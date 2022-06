Do you avoid Interstate 80 if at all possible? A stretch of the busy highway between Morris and Ottawa proved to be disastrous on Tuesday. Thick black smoke billowed from a semi involved in a wreck between Ottawa and Marseilles just past 4 in the afternoon. A handful of fire departments responded to a tractor-trailer fully engulfed in flames on the westbound side. Dispatch reports mentioned the semi was hauling decking and plastic materials.

MORRIS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO