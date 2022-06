After great showings in friendlies against Morocco and Uruguay, the United States men's national team will embark on new challenge as they begin their defense of their Nations League crown. Facing Grenada at Q2 Stadium in Austin seems like a manageable task for the squad, so Gregg Berhalter will be watching to see if his players take the game seriously in the heat. It's more of a mental test than a physical one which at an important time to see the mentality of some of the fringe players in the squad.

6 HOURS AGO