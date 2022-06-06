ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Nibbles & Sips: Local mom, entrepreneur opens second Kolache Factory

By Landan Kuhlmann
Fort Bend Star
 3 days ago

As a single mom, Houston resident Bee Vines knows that time with her kids is important. But she also wanted to provide for them and start her own business. She has found a way to combine the best of both, and last week opened her second franchised store in Fort Bend...

www.fortbendstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Fort Bend County, TX
Food & Drinks
Missouri City, TX
Business
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Fort Bend County, TX
Business
Houston, TX
Business
City
Missouri City, TX
County
Fort Bend County, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Fort Bend County, TX
Lifestyle
Missouri City, TX
Lifestyle
Click2Houston.com

‘I can’t remember what meat tastes like’: 18 Houston-area residents share how they’re coping with inflation

HOUSTON – Inflation is pushing up prices on everything from gas to eggs. During the 12-month period that ended in April, consumer prices increased 8.3%. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of gasoline rose an average of 43.6% in the past year. Airline tickets are up 33.3%, used cars and trucks nearly 23%, eggs 14.3%.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Mom#Salad#Food Drink#Nibbles Sips#Kolache Factory#Bee Vines#Fulshear Health
fox26houston.com

Local chef gives back after cheating death three times

Saturday the City of Houston recognized local chef Cassandra Faust, also known as “Chef Cassi” who says gratitude is the spice of life after being brought back from the brink of death three times! Fox 26's Chelsea Edwards shares her incredible story.
HOUSTON, TX
TexasHighways

Roadside Oddity: the Metal Art of the Eclectic Menagerie in Houston

A cubist-like armadillo stands atop a hillock next to a sleek roadrunner in a 2-acre field at the intersection of State Highway 288 and Bellfort Avenue, just south of Houston’s Loop 610. A dragon rears menacingly nearby, while King Kong scales a boom crane near a stegosaurus-like dinosaur. A colorful grasshopper zips through the air, not as fast as the stealth fighter pilot—who looks a lot like Snoopy—or the missile it has let fly from beneath its wing. Arachnophobes beware: a 20-foot-tall spindly-legged spider will trigger you. Take comfort in the fact that the missile fired by the stealth fighter is well on its way to destroying this fearsome beast.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Take a dip with day passes to hotel & resort pools around Houston

Jump into some summer fun with a day pass to pools, patios, and outdoor spaces at hotels and resorts around Houston. We’re officially into summer in Houston, which makes finding the best spots around town to cool off and enjoy a dip in the pool a high priority. But fear not, because Houston is home to dozens of pools and places to unwind at its many hotels and resorts around town.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KVUE

Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church catches fire in Hostyn, Texas

HOSTYN, Texas — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office Thursday morning shared photos showing a dramatic fire at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hostyn, Texas. Officials first reported the fire around 7:30 a.m., stating that FM 2436 was completely shut down. They were asking the public to avoid the area so first responders could work.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Far-right group expanding into Houston area, starting with a VFW ‘Jeopardy’ night

A right-wing grassroots political organization is expanding its reach in Harris County, starting with a Jeopardy night in a Northwest Houston suburb this week. True Texas Project is hosting a ‘Jeopardy’ night and potluck dinner on Thursday, June 9 at the VFW Post in Cypress, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of downtown Houston. The event is one of only a few that TTP, which in 2021 was labeled an anti-government group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, has held in the Houston area, according to its event schedule; most of the group’s activity has focused on North and Central Texas so far, and similar trivia events will be held in Irving and Lubbock that same night.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Celebrate summer 2022 in Baytown near Houston with fun events including free concerts, fireworks, waterpark activities & more!

Looking for things to do in the Houston area this summer? Baytown, Texas, located just 30 minutes east of Houston, offers local opportunities for fun and escape all summer long! There’s live entertainment, delicious food, July 4th parade, fireworks, summer camps for kids, and waterpark activities!!! Check out all the details and make plans to visit Baytown, Texas this summer!
BAYTOWN, TX
geekbloggers.com

An Alternative to Weight Loss Surgery

The Houston Endocrine Center is a weight loss clinic in Houston that offers a variety of weight loss surgeries. The center has been providing the best weight loss surgery services in the country for over 20 years. The clinic is well-known for its expertise in weight management and for offering many different surgical options to help patients achieve their goals. Houston Endocrine Center is a leading provider of bariatric surgery, which includes gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, and gastric banding procedures. .Houston Endocrine Center also offers non-surgical weight loss and wellness options such as diet and exercise, custom meal plans, nutritional counseling and more. Houston Endocrine Center is a leading provider of bariatric surgery, which includes gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, and gastric banding procedures.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy