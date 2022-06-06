C-5 Partners with Parrottsville School to Increase Reading

PARROTTSVILLE—Students in grades K-2 at Parrottsville Elementary School were recognized for the number of books they read this school year. The Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition provided $750 in incentives to 12 students in grades K-2 who were the top readers for the 2021-2022 school year. The winners and the minutes of reading are the following:

Kindergarten- 1st place, Kaydence Ramsey (1077 minutes); 2nd place, Ayla Vorce (860 minutes); 3rd place, Max Norton (719 minutes); 4th place, Mason Buckner (703 minutes).

First Grade – 1st place, Reid Kickliter (4244 minutes); 2nd place, McKynlee Williams (3090 minutes); 3rd place, Karsyn Hurley (2303 minutes); 4th place, Brooks Hall (1570 minutes).

Second Grade- 1st place Emma Layman (4569 minutes); 2nd place, Tucker Henderson (3855 minutes); 3rd place, Easton Daniels (3360 minutes); 4th place Adam Partin (3270 minutes).

First place winners received a plaque and a $100 Walmart gift card; second place winners received a $75 Walmart gift card; third place winners received a $50 Walmart gift card; and 4th place winners received a $25 Walmart gift card.

Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition (C-5) works to address needs through the collective efforts and commitments of community partners. Spanning the cradle to career continuum, C-5 holds three main results of impact, Kindergarten Readiness, 3rd grade reading levels, and high school ready graduate.

With a commitment that all students will exit 3rd grade reading on grade level, the C-5 Leadership Table authorized this program, with Parrottsville being identified as the first school of implementation to test the impact of tracking students’ reading time. Kindergarten teacher, Deana Williams, has served as the coordinator since the program began.

The reading pilot program was implemented at Parrottsville in January 2021. Students in grades kindergarten through 2nd grade were asked to track the amount of time they spent reading each day. From January through May of 2021, 52 students participated in the program, reading 4,277 books for approximately 64,160 minutes. This school year, 141 students participated, reading 145,868 minutes!

Kathy Holt, Supervisor of Special Projects for the Cocke County School System, stated, “I am very proud of all the students who participated in this reading initiative, and I congratulate the winners who read the most books. I am also thankful to the teachers and parents who supported the students in their reading. We started this program last school year to encourage students to read more. While the results were good last year, the success this year is nothing short of amazing!

“I appreciate the partnership between the Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition and the school system to encourage and reward students for reading, and I am grateful that Parrottsville was willing to implement the program. I can’t say enough about Deana Williams for coordinating the program and her willingness to take on this extra work, as well as the school administrators, Dr. Vick and Mr. Hall for allowing us to try this program at Parrottsville.”

In the upcoming months, C-5’s Collective Impact Lead, Jennifer Ellison will be working with Holt and the school system to collect other data, including TN Ready scores, to gauge the full impact of this initiative on third grade benchmarks. C-5 expects to see a significant increase in third grade reading scores at Parrottsville as the students that began in January 2021 exit third grade.

“We are so excited to see the impact of this effort! I think the data we collect over the next year or two will absolutely support the growth of this initiative into other schools,” commented Ellison. “We are thrilled with all the students who have worked so hard this school year and are grateful for the support of school staff and parents.”

You can learn more about how you can support and participate in the Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition by contacting Jennifer Ellison at 423-608-2845 or by visiting www.cockecountyc5.org.