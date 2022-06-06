Mount Everett Softball Falls at West Boylston

HAMILTON, Mass. -- The Hamilton-Wenham girls lacrosse team Wednesday pulled away in the second half to earn an 18-10 win in the Division 4 State Tournament. "After getting off of a four-hour ride on a school bus, I wasn't sure how much energy the girls were going to have," Wahconah coach Kathy Budaj said. "Before the game we spoke about how far they have come and that they need to believe in themselves. Well we came out and scored two quick goals. HW responded and tied it up. HW had some very skilled players who knew how to score."

HAMILTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO