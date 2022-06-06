Mount Everett Softball Falls at West Boylston

HOLYOKE, Mass. -- The Valley Blue Sox rallied to erase a four-run deficit and earn a 5-4, walkoff win in the bottom of the 11th against the North Adams SteepleCats on Thursday. Hunter Pasqualini went 2-for-5 in a five-hit attack for North Adams. The SteepleCats (0-3) travel to play Ocean...
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Jack Cangelosi and Derek Paris combined on a three-hitter Wednesday to lead the Mount Greylock baseball team into the quarter-finals of the Division 5 State Tournament with a 7-0 win over Mystic Valley on Steve Messina Field. The Mounties got all the offense they needed in...
ORLANDO, Fla. — North Adams' Jenna Thomas made it three golds in three events at this week's Special Olympics USA Games. Thomas finished her competition on Thursday by helping Team Massachusetts earn a team gold at the Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center. That added to the individual gold Thomas picked...
HAMILTON, Mass. -- The Hamilton-Wenham girls lacrosse team Wednesday pulled away in the second half to earn an 18-10 win in the Division 4 State Tournament. "After getting off of a four-hour ride on a school bus, I wasn't sure how much energy the girls were going to have," Wahconah coach Kathy Budaj said. "Before the game we spoke about how far they have come and that they need to believe in themselves. Well we came out and scored two quick goals. HW responded and tied it up. HW had some very skilled players who knew how to score."
DALTON, Mass. -- The Wahconah softball team Tuesday scored seven runs in the fourth inning to earn a 13-3, come-from-behind win over Millbury in the Division 4 State Tournament. Avery Vale-Cruz struck out 14, walked none and allowed no earned runs in a complete-game win in the circle. Third-seeded Wahconah...
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Multiple hits from multiple players propelled the Mount Greylock softball team to a 14-2 win over Gateway in the first round of the Division 5 State Tournament on Tuesday afternoon. Junior Kami Sweet went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double, and classmate Emma Newberry...
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- David Christoforo went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs Tuesday to lead Bristol to an 11-4 win over the SteepleCats in their season opener at Joe Wolfe Field on Tuesday night. Nate Beal threw three effective innings in relief for North Adams, striking out three...
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- Jacob Corson went 2-for-3 with a triple and a pair of RBIs Wednesday to lead Winnipesaukee to a 9-3 win over the North Adams SteepleCats in New England Collegiate Baseball League action. Rya Galanie went 1-for-4 with an RBI for North Adams, which managed just three...
ORLANDO, Fla. -- North Adams' Jenna Thomas rolled a 123 game Tuesday to earn a first place finish in the singles bowling competition at the the Special Olympics USA Games. Thomas compiled a three-game series of 310 with games of 96, 91 and 123 at the Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center.
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Alayna M. Schwarzer and Anthony J. Welch are the student speakers selected to address the Mount Greylock Regional High School class of 2022 at graduation exercises on Saturday, June 11, at 11 a.m. in the school gymnasium. Respected and highly regarded by her peers,. Schwarzer was...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County Historical Society Writer-In-Residence Emeritus, Jana Laiz and co-author Alexis Portillo will celebrate the release of their new bilingual book, "Thirty-Five Days To Baltimore" on Friday, June 24 at 5:30 p.m. This free event takes place at Herman Melville’s historic Arrowhead and is part of...
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — For Brittany Cardinal, it was a chance to chat with her father. For him, it was an opportunity to talk to Big Papi. "I was on the phone with my dad when I was doing a photo shoot with David [Ortiz], and [Ortiz] said, 'Give me the phone,'" Brittany recalled this week. "When we turned on Facetime, my dad's eyes lit up very large.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Music School announced four new faculty members: Carl Bowlby on piano and organ; Abby Daggett on vocal instruction; Ashley Paradis on clarinet; and Julia Rousse Shippee on guitar and ukulele. Headquartered in Pittsfield, the Berkshire Music School is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering...
LENOX, Mass. — Local History Librarian Amy Lafave will present "When I think, I must speak:" The World Stage of Fanny Kemble at the Lenox Library, 18 Main Street, at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022. This program will be held in person, as well as on Zoom,...
It's a glamping destination southwest of Boston. A luxury camping destination in Foxborough with a wellness center, bike park, and recreation lodge scored big with campers this year, according to The Dyrt. The online camping platform released its 2022 list of the 10 best places to camp in New England,...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A sport utility vehicle was T-boned and flipped by a white Jeep Cherokee at the intersection of East Housatonic Street and upper Pomeroy Avenue early Wednesday evening. There were no serious injuries and no criminal charges reported. The collision occurred around 5 p.m. Pittsfield Police reported...
BOSTON — Fireworks are returning to celebrate the Fourth of July and other summer events in Massachusetts!. Many of the annual fireworks shows that were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic returned last year and the list is even longer for the summer of 2022. Here are some of the...
BOSTON — An iconic late-night radio host in Boston is retiring after more than 40 years in the entertainment business. David Allan Boucher, the host of "Bedtime Magic" on MAGIC 106.7, announced his retirement on the air Wednesday night. Boucher, who has never intentionally shown his face to fans,...
While no summer is complete without heading out to the Cape, the beloved tradition can require quite the hike. And sometimes when the summer air gets stifling, you need to cool off by the ocean—and fast. Luckily, our coastal city has several seaside destinations nearby that offer a respite from city living for a quick trip or weekend getaway.
While driving to New Hampshire, a mother and daughter decided to stop at a “lucky store” in Methuen to buy a lottery ticket after two other players won $1 million prizes from tickets sold at the store. The idea proved to be lucky yet again. Brittany Briody of...
