CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Authorities in Mills have captured one of three men who escaped the Barry County Jail in Missouri. The two other escapees remain on the run. Investigators say the three men cut a hole in the ceiling and entered a water heater storage area on June 2. They broke an exit door. They then stole a truck and abandoned it near Salina, Kansas. Sheriff Boyd believes the three then went their separate ways.

MILLS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO