Pressure intensifies for gun reform deal

Last month, in response to the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinon ending Roe v. Wade, the Louisiana legislature briefly considered a bill that would define a fetus as a person for the purpose of the state’s homicide law. While the legislation was quickly tabled, the notion of so-called personhood laws is likely to become more realistic if Alito’s draft opinion ending the right to an abortion becomes Supreme Court precedent in the weeks ahead. Indeed, in a discussion about fetal “quickening” on Page 16 of the draft opinion, Alito cites a brief by John M. Finnis and Robert P. George that argues that fetuses are legal people. Finnis and George are clearly wrong, though. This issue has already been considered and decided by the Reconstruction-era Congress. They definitively determined that fetuses do not count as “persons” for purposes of the 14th Amendment, as Finnis and George argue.

