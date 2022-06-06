ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pressure intensifies for gun reform deal

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers are under intensifying pressure for stronger gun...

www.cbsnews.com

Washington Examiner

Two House Democrats defect, vote against moving gun control bills forward

Two House Democrats broke ranks with their party to oppose moving forward with twin gun control bills in a Wednesday afternoon House vote. Reps. Jared Golden (D-ME) and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), centrists from challenging congressional districts, were the only Democrats to vote against a rule setting up a final vote on H.R. 2377, known as the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, and H.R. 7910, or the Protecting Our Kids Act. All House Republicans also opposed the rule.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

“We can’t even get background checks”: Democrats already “caved” in gun bill negotiations with GOP

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. While warning that lawmakers' continued inaction on gun control legislation will have "significant consequences" for democracy in the U.S., Sen. Chris Murphy on Sunday also tempered expectations regarding the ongoing bipartisan negotiations that began in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas late last month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Gun Laws Will Definitely Change ‘Once Black People Get Guns in This Country’

Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
UVALDE, TX
Washington Examiner

Second Jan. 6 committee hearing ditches prime time

The Jan. 6 committee hearing announced the date and time of its second hearing of its June series, and it's ditching prime time for the second round. While the first Jan. 6 hearing will be a prime-time spectacle at 8 p.m. on Thursday, the committee announced Monday that the second will be at 10 a.m. next Monday morning during normal committee hours. While the first hearing will be broadcast live by major television networks, it's unlikely the second will get the same treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey makes emotional plea for gun control legislation from White House briefing room

Actor and Uvalde, Texas, native Matthew McConaughey made an emotional plea to Congress for new gun control legislation from the White House briefing room Tuesday, after meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill and President Biden at the White House. Making schools safer and expanding background checks for people to to get access to guns should be a nonpartisan issue, McConaughey said.
UVALDE, TX
Fox News

Jim Jordan raises red flag about alleged political retaliation by FBI

Rep. Jim Jordan Wednesday said there's "real concern" about an allegedly political climate in the FBI that is leading to some people being retaliated against for "disfavored political speech." Jordan, R-Ohio, made the comments the day after sending a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray alleging two instances in which...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

If GOP wins big in November’s midterm elections, Data Trust will deserve some of the credit

EXCLUSIVE: Jon Black leads a Republican data hub group that is "collecting every bit of absentee and early vote information from every state that’s happening right now." Black is chief executive officer of Data Trust, which describes itself as "the leading provider of voter and electoral data to Republican and conservative campaigns, parties and advocacy organizations."
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Steve Bannon ‘revenge-subpoenas’ January 6 committee

Steve Bannon’s lawyers have subpoenaed Nancy Pelosi and members of the House Select Committee investigating the 6 January riots.Mr Bannon was indicted in November last year by a federal grand jury for his refusal to comply with a subpoena to testify and produce documents.Now, the former Donald Trump aide is seeking to subpoena the January 6 committee as part of his challenge to whether the panel was properly formed.Mr Bannon’s trial is set for next month. He has pleaded not guilty.According to Mr Bannon’s legal team, he subpoenaed 16 lawmakers and congressional staffers to testify at the July trial...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Congress Has Never Considered Fetuses Persons Within the Meaning of the 14th Amendment

Last month, in response to the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinon ending Roe v. Wade, the Louisiana legislature briefly considered a bill that would define a fetus as a person for the purpose of the state’s homicide law. While the legislation was quickly tabled, the notion of so-called personhood laws is likely to become more realistic if Alito’s draft opinion ending the right to an abortion becomes Supreme Court precedent in the weeks ahead. Indeed, in a discussion about fetal “quickening” on Page 16 of the draft opinion, Alito cites a brief by John M. Finnis and Robert P. George that argues that fetuses are legal people. Finnis and George are clearly wrong, though. This issue has already been considered and decided by the Reconstruction-era Congress. They definitively determined that fetuses do not count as “persons” for purposes of the 14th Amendment, as Finnis and George argue.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS News

6 new things we learned from the first public Jan. 6 hearing

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol revealed new insight into what happened that day during its prime-time hearing Thursday night. It was the first in a series of scheduled public hearings. Many of the revelations Thursday night came from recorded, on-camera testimony...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Capitol riot hearings could impact legal case against former President Trump

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will aim to build a case against former President Donald Trump during its public hearings. David Becker, CBS News election law contributor and executive director for the Center for Election Innovation and Research, joins CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas to discuss the issue.
POTUS
