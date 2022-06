The Pantry also supplies menstrual products to students, faculty and staff. Beginning in October 2021, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB-367, also known as the Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2021. The bill specifically requires that sixth through 12th grade public schools in California with 40% of the student population at or below the poverty line supply half of all bathrooms with menstrual products, including at least one men’s bathroom per school. Furthermore, the bill encourages the UC Regents, private universities, colleges and institutions of higher learning to stock an adequate supply of free menstrual products at a minimum of one central location.

DAVIS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO