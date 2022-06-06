ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Get yourself a professional to do these things”, Registered nurse says you shouldn’t ask people to crack your back after one of her patients became paralyzed following an attempt by their friend to crack their back

Lawrence Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The medical professional told her social media followers that they should be careful when they ask someone to crack their back. The registered nurse also said that a patient allegedly asked someone to crack their back but something went wrong which resulted in them becoming paralyzed. She said she’s seen a...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawrence Post

Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.

