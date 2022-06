DARKE COUNTY — On Monday, June 13, residents of the Buckeye State will no longer need a permit to carry a concealed handgun. In March 2022, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law Senate Bill 215, which makes it legal for qualified Ohio citizens to conceal carry a handgun without a permit. The new law makes obtaining a concealed handgun license optional. As well, those who choose to obtain a concealed handgun license will no longer be required to carry the license on their person(s).

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO