Crestview, FL

Crestview man charged with meth trafficking

By Staff Report
holmescounty.news
 2 days ago

A Crestview man is behind bars after falling asleep at the Dollar General on Highway 179 on June 4. The Holmes County Sheriff's Office...

www.holmescounty.news

holmescounty.news

Georgia man jailed for meth

A Georgia man is behind bars after a traffic stop on June 7. Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Investigators conducted a traffic stop at J.W. Miller Road and Highway 2 for a traffic infraction. Deputies spoke with the driver, identified as Nathan Biddle, of Gainesville, Georgia, who advised he...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

Tow operators 'light up' to honor one of their own, bring awareness

Members of the towing service industry gathered Tuesday to honor the life of Bonifay resident Corey Reynolds and to raise awareness about the importance of Florida’s Move Over Law. About 30 tow trucks, some from as far away as Pensacola, met at the Tractor Supply store on Highway 77...
BONIFAY, FL
holmescounty.news

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY,FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION File No.2022-CP-000037 IN RE: ESTATE OF BENJAMIN OWENS Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The …

The administration of the estate of Benjamin Owens, deceased, whose date of death was September 22, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Franklin County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 33 Market St #203, Apalachicola, FL 32320. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 2022-166-CA NOTICE OF ACTION SHERRY YARBROUGH Plaintiff, v CHARLES RANDAL YARBROUGH, and …

TO: Charles Randal Yarbrough a/k/a Charles R. Yarbrough a/k/a Randall Yarbrough a/k/a Randal Yarbrough if alive, and if dead, his unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, judgment creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under, or against him, with the exception of Randy L. Yarbrough; the unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, and judgment creditors of defendants, deceased; and all other parties claiming by, through, under, or against defendants; and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, and judgment creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees, or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described defendants or parties or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described in the complaint.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO. 22-39-PR IN RE: ESTATE OF TIMOTHY L. DEPUY Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration …

The administration of the estate of TIMOTHY L. DEPUY, deceased, File Number 22-39-PR is pending in the Circuit Court for Gulf County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gulf County Courthouse, 1000 Cecil G. Costin, Sr. Blvd, Port St. Joe, Florida, 32456. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
GULF COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY CASE NO: 2022-41CP IN RE:ESTATE OF LARRY GRIFFIN TURNER …

The administration of the Estate of Larry Griffin Turner, Deceased, File Number 2022-41CP is pending in the Circuit Court for Gulf County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 1000 Cecil G. Costin, Sr., Blvd., Port St. Joe, FL 32456. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
GULF COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: Estate of CARROLL GENE COX, deceased. PROBATE DIVISION CASE NO. 22-CP-36 NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO …

CASE NO. 22-CP-36 NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS. The Administration of the estate of CARROLL GENE COX, deceased, whose date of death was November 14, 2021, and whose social security number is XXX-XX-5012, is pending in the Circuit Court for Washington County, Florida, Probate Division, the mailing address of which is Clerk of Court, 1293 W. Jackson Avenue, #100, Chipley, FL 32428. The estate is intestate. The names and addresses of.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

NOTICE OF INTENT TO CONSIDER ADOPTION OF A COUNTY ORDINANCE Notice is given that on the 21st day of June, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (ET), or as soon thereafter as is possible, in the courtroom at the …

NOTICE OF INTENT TO CONSIDER ADOPTION OF A COUNTY ORDINANCE. Notice is given that on the 21st day of June, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (ET), or as soon thereafter as is possible, in the courtroom at the Courthouse Annex, located at 34 Forbes Street, Apalachicola, Florida, the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners shall conduct a public hearing to consider adopting a county ordinance entitled:
APALACHICOLA, FL
#Hcso
holmescounty.news

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO. 23-2022-CP-000037 In Re: Estate of DAVID POWELL HENDRY, …

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. The administration of the estate of DAVID POWELL HENDRY, SR., deceased, whose date of death was April 20, 2022; File Number 23-2022-CP-000037, is pending in the Circuit Court for GULF County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is [enter courthouse address here]. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
GULF COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR TOWD POINT MASTER FUNDING TRUST …

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA. U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR TOWD POINT MASTER FUNDING TRUST 2021-PM1,. Plaintiff,. v. NANCY BAILEY A/K/A NANCY G. BAILEY, ET AL.,. Defendant(s),. CASE NO.: 21000061CAAXMX. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE. NOTICE IS HEREBY...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 19000179CAAXMX UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING THROUGH RURAL HOUSING SERVICE …

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING THROUGH RURAL HOUSING SERVICE OR SUCCESSOR AGENCY, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE. Plaintiff,. v. MARQUITTA L. MALONE A/K/A MARQUITTA LASHAE MALONE F/K/A MARQUITTA L. FRANKLIN A/K/A MARQUITTA FRANKLIN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

W0012486 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Tiffany Martina, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a TAX DEED to be issued thereon. …

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Tiffany Martina, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a TAX DEED to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:. PARCEL ID#:...
EASTPOINT, FL
holmescounty.news

W00000000 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Mikon Financial Services Inc., the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a TAX DEED to be …

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Mikon Financial Services Inc., the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a TAX DEED to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

W00000000 Notice is hereby given that EDWARD K WELCH, CAROL L WELCH, OWNERS, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of THE MUD HOLE FARM located at 854 PEACOCK CIR, YOUNGSTOWN, …

Notice is hereby given that EDWARD K WELCH, CAROL L WELCH, OWNERS, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of THE MUD HOLE FARM located at 854 PEACOCK CIR, YOUNGSTOWN, FLORIDA 32466 intends to register the said name in WASHINGTON county with the Division of Corporations, Florida Department of State, pursuant to section 865.09 of the Florida Statutes.
YOUNGSTOWN, FL
holmescounty.news

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE HOLMES COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISIONERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the intention of the Holmes County Planning Commission to hold a Public Hearing at 6PM on …

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE HOLMES COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISIONERS. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the intention of the Holmes County Planning Commission to hold a Public Hearing at 6PM on Thursday June 9th, 2022, in the County Commissioners Meeting Room located at 107 E. Virginia Avenue, Bonifay, Fl, to consider the following:
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

Town of Westville Citizen Advisory Task Force (CATF) Meeting Notice A meeting of the Town of Westville Citizen Advisory Task Force (CATF) will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. or …

A meeting of the Town of Westville Citizen Advisory Task Force (CATF) will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard, at the Town of Westville Town Hall located at 2523 Cedar Street Westville, Florida, 32464. Additional information about the meeting may be obtained by contacting Tammy Bowers, Town Clerk at 850-548-5858. Also, comments or questions may be submitted to Ms. Bowers by email at townofwestville@gmail.com, or by postal service at 2523 Cedar Street Westville, Florida, 32464. The CATF will meet to discuss community and economic development needs along with funding options for the Community Development Block Grant program.
WESTVILLE, FL
holmescounty.news

TOWN OF ESTO, FLORIDA REQUEST FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES PROPOSALS. The Town of Esto hereby requests proposals from qualified individuals or firms to provide ENGINEERING services for an …

TOWN OF ESTO, FLORIDA REQUEST FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES. The Town of Esto hereby requests proposals from qualified individuals or firms to. provide ENGINEERING services for an anticipated $826,000 FFY 2021 Florida. Community Development Block Grant (CDBG DR) in the program category that may fund public facilities, water system(s), and street...
ESTO, FL
holmescounty.news

Town of Caryville FIRST PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE The Town of Caryville is considering applying to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) for one or more Small Cities Community …

The Town of Caryville is considering applying to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) for one or more Small Cities Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for the 2021-2022 CDBG federal fiscal year (FFY). Each grant is expected to not exceed $600,000. CDBG funds may be used for one of the following purposes: 1. To benefit low- and-moderate-income persons; 2. To aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight; or 3. To meet other community development needs of recent origin having a particular urgency because existing conditions pose a serious and immediate threat to the health or welfare of the community and where other financial resources are not available to meet such needs. The categories of activities for which these funds may be used are in the areas of housing, neighborhood revitalization, commercial revitalization, or economic development and include such improvement activities as acquisition of real property, loans to private-for-profit business, purchase of machinery and equipment, construction of infrastructure, planning/design, rehabilitation of houses and commercial buildings, and energy conservation.
CARYVILLE, FL
holmescounty.news

W00000000 Sunny Hills Units 12-15 Dependent District Notice of Auditor Selection Committee Meeting and Board of Supervisors' Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Auditor Selection Committee …

Sunny Hills Units 12-15 Dependent District Notice of Auditor Selection Committee Meeting and Board of Supervisors' Meeting. Notice is hereby given that the Auditor Selection Committee of the Sunny Hills Units 12- 15 Dependent District ("District") will review, discuss and establish the minimum qualifications and evaluation criteria that the District will use to solicit audit services. The regular Board meeting will take place prior to the Audit Committee meeting where the Board may consider any other business that may properly come before it. The meetings will be held at the Sunny Hills Community Center, 4083 Challenger Blvd, Sunny Hills, Florida, on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. CST / 2:30 p.m. EST. The agendas for the Board meetings include the approval of an annual budget for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2022, which, upon adoption, will be submitted to Washington County in accordance with Chapter 189, Florida Statutes. Both meetings are open to the public and will be conducted in accordance with the pertinent provisions of Florida Law related to Special Districts. The meetings may be continued to a date, time, and place to be specified on the record at the meetings. There may be occasions when staff or other individuals will participate by telephone. Copies of the agendas and budget may be obtained from PFM Group Consulting, LLC, 3501 Quadrangle Boulevard, Suite 270, Orlando, Florida 32817, or by calling (407) 723- 5900 during normal business hours.
SUNNY HILLS, FL
holmescounty.news

Town of Caryville FAIR HOUSING PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING The Town of Caryville will conduct a fair housing meeting on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard. …

The Town of Caryville will conduct a fair housing meeting on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard. The meeting will be held at the Town of Caryville Town Hall located at 4436 Old Spanish Trail, Caryville, FL 32427. The meeting is intended to provide the public and elected officials with information concerning fair housing requirements. Anyone interested in understanding the importance of fair housing should attend. For more information concerning this meeting, contact Kent Taylor, Town Clerk by phone at 850-548-5571 or by email at admin@caryvillefl.com . Also, persons seeking additional information about fair housing issues may contact the following toll-free hotlines: 1-800-342-8170 (Florida Commission of Human Relations) or 1- 800-669-9777 (HUD-Washington, D.C.).
CARYVILLE, FL

Community Policy