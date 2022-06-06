Crestview man charged with meth trafficking

TO: Charles Randal Yarbrough a/k/a Charles R. Yarbrough a/k/a Randall Yarbrough a/k/a Randal Yarbrough if alive, and if dead, his unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, judgment creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under, or against him, with the exception of Randy L. Yarbrough; the unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, and judgment creditors of defendants, deceased; and all other parties claiming by, through, under, or against defendants; and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, and judgment creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees, or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described defendants or parties or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described in the complaint.

HOLMES COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO