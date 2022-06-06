ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Central College President Troy Hammond Is Retiring

Cover picture for the articleTroy Hammond, the president of North Central College, is retiring from his position after nearly 10 years in the role. The North Central College Board of Trustees made the announcement today. Hammond told the group it was time for a new leader to take his place, according to a press release...

dominicanstar.com

DU reacts to Racism Controversy at Concordia University Chicago

On April 15th, student protests erupted at Concordia University Chicago (CUC) after CUC administration banned a professor who stood up for students experiencing racism on campus. Paul Stapleton, an English professor at Concordia University, and his wife, Karen Cruz, held a meeting with administrators to bring attention to a racism...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

City Council urged to create guaranteed income program for Black men

Chicago was urged again Thursday to get moving toward granting some form of reparations to descendants of African American slaves, perhaps beginning with guaranteed minimum income checks, focused on unemployed Black men prone to violence. In early 2021, Kamm Howard, co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in...
CHICAGO, IL
The Summer Place is Naperville’s Community Theatre

The Summer Place is Naperville’s Community Theatre, entertaining audiences since 1966, with humble beginnings at North Central College, and for the past 30+ years at the Naperville Central High School Auditorium. After the 2019 auditorium renovation and 2 years of COVID, they plan a big return to the stage this summer with The Sound of Music, the perennial favorite. The Summer Place is a not-for-profit entity run by its board of directors and each year it calls on the community for volunteer actors and crew and paid (through honorarium) directorial and design positions. Its mission is to provide a safe space for creative collaboration and learning theatrics, plus provide an affordable live theatre experience for anyone in the community.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
City
Naperville, IL
Wheatland Academy Renaming | STEPS Program Relocates | Outdoor Fitness Court Grand Opening

Wheatland Academy in Naperville is being renamed this fall to recognize the contributions of a local educator. On Monday the Indian Prairie School District 204 school board voted to change the school’s name to the Gail McKinzie High School. McKinzie was IPSD 204’s superintendent from 1995 to 2004. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in establishing Indian Plains High School, which was folded into Wheatland in 2018. From the get-go, Indian Plains provided an alternative for students to earn credits and receive a high school diploma. Superintendent Adrian Talley said an official renaming ceremony will be held at a later date to commemorate the change.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Man Stabbed at Health Club, High School Sports, North Central President Retires

A man was stabbed on Sunday morning at a health club in the 3000 block of S. Route 59, according to the Naperville Police Department. Police responded to the club, named by CBS2 Chicago as LA Fitness, just after 11 a.m. Police say a man was stabbed multiple times in the upper body with an unknown weapon after confronting a man going through his personal belongings. The victim was taken to an area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The suspect is described as a Black man of dark complexion approximately six-feet tall likely in his 50’s with short graying hair and facial hair, wearing a dark-colored shirt and gray shorts. Police say he fled on foot northbound along Route 59. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Naperville Police Department and ask for the investigations team.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Election Judge Pay Hike | Summer Sculptures | Naperville Men On Bachelorette

Election judges in DuPage County will be getting a pay increase this year for the 2022 Primary Election on June 28. DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek announced that judges will see their salary nearly double, going from $130 to $250. Typically on Election Day a judge works about 15 hours, along with an extra hour the day before for set up. That means their pay is increasing from about $8 per hour to more than $15. The clerk’s office says this is the first increase to the base pay rate for DuPage election judges in decades. Those interested in applying can do so through the DuPage County Clerk’s website.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

LTHS teacher resigns, blasts leaders over grading

A veteran English teacher who was warned about his behavior last year has resigned from Lyons Township High School, blasting the school’s new grading policies on his way out. Tom Stukel, who has taught at LTHS for 17 years and has been a teacher for 24 years, published his...
LYONS, IL
Chicago Parents

Why Third Grade is an Important Year for Students

Third grade is considered to be one of the most difficult years of a child’s K-12 education. The first benchmark year and a time where students’ performance directly correlates with promotion or retention, third grade students and teachers alike feel the pressure — especially in post-pandemic years.
CHICAGO, IL
napervillelocal.com

A FEW THINGS TO DO IN NAPERVILLE IN JUNE 2022

June is busting out all over and we aim to spotlight many special activities during the month named for the Roman goddess Juno, patron of marriage and women. Events and celebrations provide opportunities for friends, family and communities to prepare for summer’s arrival on June 21. Meanwhile, be mindful...
Injustice Watch

Cook County judge removed by voters in 2020 seeks return to the bench

For the first time in Illinois history, a former judge who was voted out of office is running to get back on the bench. In 2020, Jackie Marie Portman-Brown became only the second sitting judge in 30 years to lose a retention election in Cook County. Her dozen years on the bench came to a controversial end after she was abruptly reassigned to administrative duties following an incident with her 6-year-old grandniece in February 2020. Security camera footage captured her leaving the girl for about 10 minutes in an empty, locked cell behind her courtroom in the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Months later, despite the continued support of the Cook County Democratic Party, she lost her seat.
COOK COUNTY, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones declares state of emergency

Thaddeus Jones, mayor of Calumet City, Illinois with the unanimous approval of the Calumet City Council has declared the city of Calumet City, Illinois as a local state of emergency. On Monday, May 30, nearly two hundred residents were displaced following a fire at the 312-unit Park Condominium Complex in...
Neighborhood Overnight Parking | Restaurant Outdoor Seating Approval | NSW Awards Show

At this week’s Naperville City Council meeting, a new parking policy was proposed that would allow homeowners associations to distribute passes that allow residents to park on the street overnight without being ticketed. Currently the city prohibits parking on streets between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Each neighborhood would be able to opt in to the program if they so choose, but would need to go through a vetting process for approval. City staff was directed to establish the processes by which a HOA can apply and be approved for street parking, with a final vote on the program to take place at a future meeting.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wjbc.com

GOP Gov. Candidate Sullivan wants to defund teachers’ unions

SPRINGFIELD – One of the Republicans running for governor, Jesse Sullivan, told reporters in Springfield Tuesday he wants to defund teachers’ unions, partly by making it easier for teachers to opt out of teachers’ unions. “Right now, the teachers’ unions have become a radical wing of the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!

