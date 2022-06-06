North Central College President Troy Hammond Is Retiring

A man was stabbed on Sunday morning at a health club in the 3000 block of S. Route 59, according to the Naperville Police Department. Police responded to the club, named by CBS2 Chicago as LA Fitness, just after 11 a.m. Police say a man was stabbed multiple times in the upper body with an unknown weapon after confronting a man going through his personal belongings. The victim was taken to an area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The suspect is described as a Black man of dark complexion approximately six-feet tall likely in his 50’s with short graying hair and facial hair, wearing a dark-colored shirt and gray shorts. Police say he fled on foot northbound along Route 59. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Naperville Police Department and ask for the investigations team.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO