North Central College President Troy Hammond Is Retiring

The Summer Place is Naperville’s Community Theatre, entertaining audiences since 1966, with humble beginnings at North Central College, and for the past 30+ years at the Naperville Central High School Auditorium. After the 2019 auditorium renovation and 2 years of COVID, they plan a big return to the stage this summer with The Sound of Music, the perennial favorite. The Summer Place is a not-for-profit entity run by its board of directors and each year it calls on the community for volunteer actors and crew and paid (through honorarium) directorial and design positions. Its mission is to provide a safe space for creative collaboration and learning theatrics, plus provide an affordable live theatre experience for anyone in the community.
Comments / 0