Local man shot by police near Red Lion in 2020 paralyzed from incident, sentenced to 12 years probation

POCATELLO — A local man who Pocatello police shot near the Red Lion Hotel in September 2020 after he stole a firearm from a residence and led police on an intense manhunt was sentenced Monday to 12 years of felony probation.

Jake Lee Sheeler, received the sentence from 6th District Judge Robert C. Naftz during a hearing held at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello.

Sheeler in March pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated assault, burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors that involved the dismissal of a felony enhancement and four other felony charges Sheeler faced — one count of burglary, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and two counts of grand theft.

Naftz imposed an underlying prison sentence against Sheeler, sentencing him to serve five years in prison for both the aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm charges as well as a unified 10 years for the burglary charge, of which at least five of those years are mandatory. Naftz ordered the prison sentences to be served consecutively, or one after another, but ultimately suspended all prison time and placed Sheeler on probation. If Sheeler is found to violate his probation, however, he could serve 15 years incarcerated before being eligible for parole.

Part of Naftz’ decision to suspend the prison sentence against Sheeler was revealed during the hearing Monday. Sheeler, who was shot six times during the Sept. 25, 2020, incident, was paralyzed when one of the bullets severed his spinal cord, according to his Utah-based attorney Jonathan Tyler Nish.

“A great price has already been exacted in this case,” Nish said during the sentencing hearing. “Mr. Sheeler put himself in this position, he made his decisions and as a result he got himself shot six times by law enforcement and one of those shots severed his spinal cord and left him a parapalegic and that’s not going to change. That’s not going away. The cell that he’s in is quite literally the chair that he’s sitting in now that he will never get out of.”

Nish explained that Sheeler’s medical needs are significant and that he requires care around the clock.

One of Sheeler’s victims, Kirk Hendricks, also provided a statement to the court, explaining that since the incident he and his wife are still traumatized to this day. Hendricks said he and his wife struggle to get along with their neighbors after the ordeal and that he’s afraid some of Sheeler’s acquaintances could come back and rob his home again

“We are not the same people,” Hendricks said. “I would like to see him punished to the full extent of the law.”

Sheeler was never incarcerated in relation to the Sept. 25, 2020, incident, as he was released on his own recognizance due to ongoing medical issues related to the gunshot wounds he sustained when Pocatello police shot him.

Three Pocatello police officers fired 14 shots at Sheeler, hitting him five or six times, about four hours after he broke into a home on the 1200 block of East Maple Street near Greenacres Elementary School, the Journal reported in 2020.

At the time, it was believed Sheeler stole two guns from the residence and threatened to shoot the homeowner with the guns he had just stolen, Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei told the Journal in 2020. Police would later learn Sheeler only stole one firearm, a Taurus Judge .410-caliber revolver loaded with 2 1/3-inch birdshot shotgun shells. Sheeler allegedly went door to door trying to sell the gun before being shot by police.

Police said after they responded to the burglary they determined Sheeler posed a threat to the neighborhood so they closed off all of its streets to traffic and aggressively patrolled the area in search of him.

They ultimately located Sheeler in a field near the Red Lion Hotel where the confrontation ended with police shooting him.