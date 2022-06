The late Bob Saget’s Los Angeles home is listing for $7.765 million. The Los Angeles home of the late actor-comedian Bob Saget is coming on the market for $7.765 million. The six-bedroom, roughly 6,600-square-foot estate is located in the Brentwood area of L.A., according to listing agent Adam Saget of Compass, who is also Mr. Saget’s nephew. The “Full House” actor bought the home for $2.895 million in 2003 and moved in with his three daughters, and later lived there with his second wife, Kelly Rizzo, Adam Saget said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO