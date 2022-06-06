ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasquotank County, NC

Pasquotank settles $30M lawsuit with Brown family for $3 million

By By Paul Nielsen The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

Pasquotank County has agreed to settle a $30 million federal lawsuit filed by the estate of Andrew Brown Jr. against Sheriff Tommy Wooten and three county sheriff’s deputies.

The county has agreed to pay Brown’s estate $3 million.

Brown was shot and killed by three Pasquotank deputies in April 2021. District Attorney Andrew Womble later announced that the three deputies who fired their weapons at Brown were justified in using deadly force and that no criminal charges would be filed against the officers.

Pasquotank’s insurance policy, which is provided by the North Carolina Counties Liability and Property Joint Risk Management agency, will pay for $2 million of the settlement, which is the maximum allowed by the policy.

The remaining $1 million will be paid from a special appropriation approved by county commissioners Monday night on a 6-1 vote. Commissioners Lloyd Griffin, Bill Sterritt, Cecil Perry, Barry Overman, Charles Jordan and Jonathan Meads approved the settlement. Sean Lavin was the lone no vote.

Brown’s children are the heirs to his estate and will share in the proceeds of the settlement.

“This will resolve the civil case between all parties,” said County Attorney Mike Cox.

In a press release, Sheriff Wooten said he supports the settlement and again extended his sympathies to the Brown family.

“I understand there are no words that I can say that will alleviate your pain,” Wooten said. “I do offer my most sincere sympathies and compassion to you as you continue to grieve the loss of Andrew Brown, Jr.”

As part of the settlement, Brown’s estate will enter into a stipulation of voluntary dismissal of all claims against the defendants — Wooten and the three deputies — as well as any other potential claims arising from Brown’s death. The dismissal will be filed with the federal court later this month.

The settlement was reached as part of a judicial settlement conference conducted over several weeks last month by Magistrate Judge James Gates of the U.S. District Court in Raleigh.

Cox said he expects that a press conference will be held in the next several days by the parties involved in the settlement agreement.

The following is a timeline of Brown’s shooting and the filing of the civil rights lawsuit:

• On April 21, 2021, at around 8:30 a.m., Brown, a 37-year-old unarmed Black man with a history of drug convictions, is fatally shot by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies who had gone to his Perry Street residence to serve search warrants. Brown, who was sitting in his vehicle at the time the deputies arrived, tries to drive away but is shot and killed as three of the seven deputies on the scene fire at his vehicle.

• In July, Brown’s family files a $30 million civil rights lawsuit against Pasquotank and Dare County sheriff’s officials. The lawsuit is filed in a U.S. District Court by Brown’s paternal aunt, Lillie Brown Clark, who is the administrator for his estate. The lawsuit names seven Pasquotank deputies and investigators involved in the attempt to serve a warrant at Brown’s home the morning he was killed. Also named are Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten II and Dare County Sheriff Doug Doughtie.

Chief Powhatan
3d ago

this country kills me how they have all of these places and towels everywhere with Indian names but then try to pretend like there weren't that many of us when white folks first got here

