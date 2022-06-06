Maddie & Tae's Taylor Kerr Reveals Her Pre-Show Makeup Routine

Photo: Getty Images

Maddie & Tae recently got to play their first show of the year, and Taylor Kerr invited fans to get ready with her in a new TikTok, set to Lizzo ’s latest song, “About Damn Time.” Kerr walked through her step-by-step process as she applied her makeup and created a stunning look for the show.

The duo’s latest release is Through The Madness Vol. 1 , an 8-track collection that debuted in January. It’s packed with fan-favorite songs like “Woman You Got,” “Grown Man Cry,” “Strangers” and more, including collaborations with Morgane Stapleton and Lori McKenna . Through The Madness Vol. 1 is “the product of finding and focusing on the beauty, love, growth, strength and wisdom you gain through the madness if you look for it. …May this album be a giant hug and hand for you to hold through the madness.” Kerr’s duo partner, Maddie Font , recently dished to iHeartCountry that Through The Madness Vol. 2 is set to release in September , and two tracks will release before then “so our fans, we won’t leave ‘em hanging.”

Around the same time Maddie & Tae released Through The Madness Vol. 1 , Kerr and her husband Josh welcomed their first child together, daughter Leighton Grace Kerr. Leighton arrived early and spent 53 days in the NICU before coming home, and from Day 1, the proud parents said she was “ beautiful, strong and everything we have ever dreamed of .” Leighton Grace even made a brief appearance on TV when Maddie & Tae won Group/Duo Video of the Year at the 2022 CMT Music Awards in April, thanks to “Woman You Got.” Kerr accepted the award via video call while Font took the stage to deliver a heartfelt acceptance speech.

Watch the award-winning artist get ready for the first show of the year here :