JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least two Hinds County Election officials are speaking out after they say a new spending policy has been violated. Monday, Commissioners Yvonne Horton and Kidada Brown attended the board of supervisors’ meeting, where they asked why it appeared an election-related expense that had not been approved by commissioners had been placed on the supervisors’ claims docket.

HINDS COUNTY, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO