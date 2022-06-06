Mike Shirkey accused of violating Michigan campaign finance law

FOX 2 - A fiery James Craig appeared defiant on Let It Rip Thursday announcing his bid for the GOP gubernatorial primary this August will continue as a write-in candidate. The former Detroit police chief was among a group of Republican candidates including Perry Johnson disqualified from the primary ballot due to forged signatures.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - A proposed rule from the Biden Administration is designed to help states improve unemployment processing. But Michigan Works! says the proposal would not help Michigan. “We’re trying to get the U.S. Department of Labor to not implement this proposed rule change and let Michigan along with...
The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Apologies up front to Senator Debbie Stabenow, Michigan’s elder Congressional statesperson. In a recent column expressing my disbelief about Stabenow mistakenly thinking that owning an electric vehicle shields her from mounting gas prices,...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In 2019, more than 25,000 people in Michigan were arrested for driving under the influence. For first-time offenders, there are multiple options, including sobriety court and probation. But for repeat offenders, the impact of an OWI arrest isn't as clear. On June 3, 2022, a...
(FOX 2) - Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor has been arrested by the FBI. Federal law enforcement took Kelley into custody Thursday and were reportedly searching his west Michigan home in Allendale, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX 2. Charging documents unsealed Thursday showed Kelley was charged for...
Seventeen-year-olds in Michigan can already register to vote before turning 18, but new legislation would take that a step farther by allowing them to vote, too. State Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, introduced Senate Joint Resolution P on Wednesday to let 17-year-olds vote in a primary election if they will be 18 and eligible to vote by the date of November’s general election.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers and officials are reacting to the arrest of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley. Kelley was arrested on Thursday for his alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The 40-year-old was charged with misdemeanors in federal court for ” knowingly entering or remaining on the U.S. […]
An Up North Republican was apparently attempting a so-called forensic audit of the 2020 election as she tried to get township clerks in Roscommon County to give her their voting machines, The Detroit News reports. Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, told one clerk she was working with a group of...
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Senate GOP leader Mike Shirkey is accused of funneling money for the UnLock Michigan ballot proposal into other organizations. Longtime political insider Robert LaBrant filed an 11-page complaint with the state election bureau in which he accused Shirkey of violating the state campaign finance law. In the filing LaBrant alleges that the "Shirkey scheme involved the illegal use of dark money on a scale never before seen."
Legislation to help address Michigan’s childcare provider shortage passed the state Senate Wednesday. The eight bills in the package range from increasing how many kids certain childcare homes can watch to making the results of any special investigation publicly accessible. State Sen. Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City) said the legislation...
One of the five remaining GOP candidates for governor Garrett Soldano joins us in the first segment to talk about his vision for Michigan. In the second segment, recently disqualified candidates James Craig and Perry Johnson reveal their next step.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was interviewed by the Jan 6 committee, a spokesperson for the Department of State confirmed. The Secretary participated in an interview with committee investigators last week, as follow up to the previous conversations they have had with Secretary Benson and the Bureau of Elections.
What was once an oversight in the Michigan Vehicle Code was finally written into state law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer last week. The passage of House Bill 5370, sponsored by Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant, means causing a hazard on the roads by making a left-hand turn onto something other than an intersection is now a civil infraction.
If you're finding out that Fake Urine is a thing right now, then join the club. I had NO idea this was even a reality, or that it was such a lucrative business. Nonetheless, Michigan legislators are well aware of it, and are entertaining possible legal actions against people who use or sell products that might help cheat a drug test. (S.B. 134; S.B. 135)
After losing in state court, a Republican gubernatorial candidate disqualified from his party's primary ballot has taken his case to federal court. Businessman Perry Johnson was one of five Republican candidates for governor to be booted from the ballot for the August 2 election after state officials found they lacked enough valid petition signatures.
Marijuana has been legal in the state of Michigan since 2018, which means many Michiganders have been able to enjoy it without risk of getting in trouble for several years. However, just because Michigan has legalized Marijuana doesn't mean that it's "allowed" in all situations when it comes to employment.
Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, was arrested by the FBI at his home in West Michigan on Thursday morning on charges related to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
ANN ARBOR, MI (MPRN)— The Michigan Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday in a class action lawsuit over the state's auto no-fault law. The suit says the law should not apply to people who were injured before 2019. The case has big implications. It applies to more than 18,000...
Last night, legislative Republicans filed a motion seeking to allow the Legislature to intervene as defendants in a lawsuit challenging Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. Members of the House Democratic Caucus issued the following statements in response:. “Without a vote and in the dark of night, Republicans have taken it...
Michigan Court of Appeals judges heard arguments Tuesday regarding on a case involving how the state's no-fault auto reform law is meant to be applied, specifically in regards to crash survivors who purchased policies and were injured before the new law went into effect in July 2021.
