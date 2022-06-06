ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Shirkey accused of violating Michigan campaign finance law

Cover picture for the articleMichigan Senate GOP leader Mike Shirkey is accused of...

Starkman: Debbie Stabenow Embarrasses Democrats and Calls Attention to Michigan’s Leadership Crisis

The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Apologies up front to Senator Debbie Stabenow, Michigan’s elder Congressional statesperson. In a recent column expressing my disbelief about Stabenow mistakenly thinking that owning an electric vehicle shields her from mounting gas prices,...
Michigan legislation would let some 17-year-olds vote in primary elections

Seventeen-year-olds in Michigan can already register to vote before turning 18, but new legislation would take that a step farther by allowing them to vote, too. State Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, introduced Senate Joint Resolution P on Wednesday to let 17-year-olds vote in a primary election if they will be 18 and eligible to vote by the date of November’s general election.
WLNS

Officials react to arrest of GOP Governor candidate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers and officials are reacting to the arrest of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley. Kelley was arrested on Thursday for his alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The 40-year-old was charged with misdemeanors in federal court for ” knowingly entering or remaining on the U.S. […]
Dana Nessel
Mike Shirkey
Michigan Senate leader Mike Shirkey accused of funneling campaign money into other orgs

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Senate GOP leader Mike Shirkey is accused of funneling money for the UnLock Michigan ballot proposal into other organizations. Longtime political insider Robert LaBrant filed an 11-page complaint with the state election bureau in which he accused Shirkey of violating the state campaign finance law. In the filing LaBrant alleges that the "Shirkey scheme involved the illegal use of dark money on a scale never before seen."
Michigan Senate passes childcare bill package

Legislation to help address Michigan’s childcare provider shortage passed the state Senate Wednesday. The eight bills in the package range from increasing how many kids certain childcare homes can watch to making the results of any special investigation publicly accessible. State Sen. Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City) said the legislation...
Jan 6 committee interviewed Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was interviewed by the Jan 6 committee, a spokesperson for the Department of State confirmed. The Secretary participated in an interview with committee investigators last week, as follow up to the previous conversations they have had with Secretary Benson and the Bureau of Elections.
GOP gubernatorial candidate who lost ballot bid in state Supreme Court asks federal court to take ca

After losing in state court, a Republican gubernatorial candidate disqualified from his party's primary ballot has taken his case to federal court. Businessman Perry Johnson was one of five Republican candidates for governor to be booted from the ballot for the August 2 election after state officials found they lacked enough valid petition signatures.
Need Fake Pee? It May Soon Be Illegal In Michigan

Marijuana has been legal in the state of Michigan since 2018, which means many Michiganders have been able to enjoy it without risk of getting in trouble for several years. However, just because Michigan has legalized Marijuana doesn't mean that it's "allowed" in all situations when it comes to employment.
Court hears challenge to key aspect of Michigan auto no-fault law

ANN ARBOR, MI (MPRN)— The Michigan Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday in a class action lawsuit over the state's auto no-fault law. The suit says the law should not apply to people who were injured before 2019. The case has big implications. It applies to more than 18,000...
Nessel, Michigan Democrats Outraged At GOP Abortion Law Intervention

Last night, legislative Republicans filed a motion seeking to allow the Legislature to intervene as defendants in a lawsuit challenging Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. Members of the House Democratic Caucus issued the following statements in response:. “Without a vote and in the dark of night, Republicans have taken it...
