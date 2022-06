St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has won five Platinum Gloves, and he showed just why that is during Tuesday’s game against the Rays in Tampa Bay. With the Cardinals up 2-1 in the bottom of the 10th inning and two runners on base with no outs, Rays outfielder Brett Phillips laid down a bunt to try to advance the runners. Arenado, playing just inside the infield grass to guard against a potential bunt, sprinted in. He charged in front of pitcher Drew VerHagen, grabbed the ball with his bare hand, and delivered a Derek Jeter-like jump throw to third base to get outfielder Kevin Kiermaier out at third base.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO