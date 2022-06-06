ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amery, WI

Michael Held

River Falls Journal
 4 days ago

May 19, 1944 - May 31, 2022. AMERY, Wis. - Michael Held,...

www.riverfallsjournal.com

River Falls Journal

Harold Pruitt

Harold “Hal” W. Pruitt, age 87 of rural River Falls, passed away June 7, 2022, at Hammond Health Care Services. He was born on October 10, 1934, to Charles and Lillie (Hall) Pruitt in North Fork, AR. The family would later move to Cheraw, CO, where he would graduate from high school as his class valedictorian. Following high school, he enlisted in the Air Force as a Flight Traffic Payload Specialist. During a stopover on Wake Island, he changed his specialty to Flight Steward as a Noncommissioned Officer while serving in the Pacific. While stationed at McGuire, AFB, NJ, he met Air Force Stewardess, Dorothy Dopkins. They flew together throughout Europe and the Atlantic Theater. They were united in marriage on August 15, 1959. In early 1962, the two would later be reassigned to Scott, AFB, in Illinois, for a short period before moving their family to Wisconsin to take over the family farm east of River Falls. Here they raised their family. After more than a decade of military service, he was honorably discharged on October 21, 1963. Along with farming, he was briefly employed with Erickson Refrigeration and then joined 3M Chemolite in Cottage Grove. After 8 years at 3M, he would join UWRF as a custodian and would later transfer to the Mann Valley Lab Farm as a herdsman until his retirement in 1998. He was very much the farmer raising beef cattle (sprinkled with Arabian horses) and crops. Always willing to lend a helping hand, he would also do custom chopping for area farmers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; parents Charles and Lillie Pruitt; infant brother; father and mother-in-law, Stanley and Barbara Dopkins; sister and brother-in-law, Montine and Roger Wadleigh (Cheraw, CO); in-laws, Ron and Muriel Mercord (Prescott), Dale Eggers (Sedona, AZ), Bill Moran (Gypsum, CO), and Janice Dopkins (Madisonville, TN). He is survived by his four children, Dana Pruitt, Shari (Thad) Hague, Kevin Pruitt (Hubbard, OR), and Pam (Tom) Feyereisen of Hudson; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Minneapolis VAMC, Hammond Health Services, and Adoray Hospice for their care and support and Bakken-Young for their assistance and guidance for handling arrangements. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday June 19, 2022, at the American Legion Post 121 in River Falls, WI, from 11:00 -5:00 p.m., with military honors beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Legion Post 121, 701 N Main St, River Falls, WI 54022. Cremation services provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Ronald "Ron" Rimer

Ronald Aurthur Rimer, age 89, of Hudson, WI, passed away on June 6, 2022 at Westfields Hospital. Ron and his twin brother Jim were born on October 1, 1932 to parents Charles and Helen (Marose) Rimer. He grew up on the family farm in Stillwater, MN and graduated from Stillwater High School. After graduating he was drafted into the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon his return he married the love of his life Mayelva Daniels, and two were blessed with a daughter and a son. He worked with the railroad for many years, as well as at St. Croix Storage and Transfer, Jones Chemical, Valley Cartage, and before his retirement, Bettendorf Transfer.
River Falls Journal

Grace Guldan

Grace Marie Guldan, age 86 of Hudson, WI, passed away June 8, 2022 at Our House Senior Living-River Falls Memory Care in River Falls, Wisconsin. Grace was born on May 28, 1936 in Connor, ME to Peter and Donalda (Morin) Gardner. Grace and her many siblings grew up and attended school in Caribou, ME. After high school she earned a teaching degree from Rivier College in Nashua, NH. Later in life, she would eventually earn a Master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Grace moved to live near her sister Pearl in South Milwaukee, where she met the love of her life at a catholic dance, John Guldan. The couple were married on November 26, 1966, and their union was blessed with two children, Peter and Pamela. The family eventually made their home in Hudson where Grace taught her children to be kind, gracious and selfless and worked as a teacher at St. Patrick’s School for many years. Grace and John also had a charitable spirit by welcoming into their home over 40 people including foster students, foreign exchange students and young adults. She and John owned and operated the Rainbow Shop, which was a Christian Bookstore in Hudson, and Grace also worked as a realtor. She returned to teaching and became a beloved substitute teacher in Hudson where she mostly taught middle school and junior high.
HUDSON, WI
River Falls Journal

1st annual New Richmond Fire Department flapjack breakfast a success

Half way through the morning, firefighters working the grill estimated they had already served more than 1,500 flapjacks. The beneficiaries of those pancakes, community members young and old alike, attended the department’s First Annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, June 4. Preparation for the pancake bonanza began around 5:30 a.m....
NEW RICHMOND, WI
River Falls Journal

Governor Evers approves resurfacing project in River Falls

RIVER FALLS – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers recently approved a resurfacing project for Highway 29 and 35. The project will begin on June 14 with work including modifying Emory Circle intersection and South Wasson Lane roundabout. Project Plans. Remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement and place new...
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

St. Croix Central's Merth makes most of opportunity at state

St. Croix Central sophomore Payton Merth thought her season was over after she finished fifth in the 300 meter hurdles at the Division 2 track and field sectional in Rice Lake May 26. But she was given new life when she found out she had earned a spot at state as an extra qualifier.
RICE LAKE, WI
River Falls Journal

River Falls Police Department hires four new patrol officers

RIVER FALLS – The River Falls Police Department welcomed four new patrol officers to the force on May 20. Allison Libor, Adam Amaro, Paige Harlow and Colin Fluno are the newest members of the RFPD. River Falls Police Chief Gordon Young said the hiring of the new officers comes...
River Falls Journal

PHOTOS: River Falls house with in ground pool for sale

This home will have a new deck before closing and offers a lovely in ground pool ready for fabulous summers. You will also find newer kitchen cabinets and granite/quartz counters, as well as a great finished lower level with custom wet bar area and wood burning fireplace. This home has great updates including a newer furnace and roof. The home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to parks, schools, golf course and more.
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Tattersall announces new summer drinks

RIVER FALLS – Last week Tattersall Distilling launched its first canned cocktail line. Made from its award-winning distilled spirits, the cocktails include Key Lime Gin + Tonic, Blueberry Basil Collins, Easy Street and Watermelon Bootlegger. Distributed in Minnesota and Wisconsin to start, Tattersall’s canned cocktails will be available at...
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Best ever Park Art Fair in New Richmond

I’m pretty sure I saw folks who had just filled up on pancakes at the firehouse, a few blocks north doubling down on some of the choice cuisine available at this year's Park Art Fair. The weather could not have been any better for both events this year. As...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
River Falls Journal

River Falls' Marsollek ties for 14th at state golf

River Falls junior Matthew Marsollek tied for 14th place while Hudson senior Joe Bartels tied for 41st and River Falls senior Trey Timm tied for 50th at the 104-player WIAA Division 1 Boys State Golf Tournament at Blackwolf Run in Kohler Monday and Tuesday, June 6-7. Marsollek shaved two strokes...
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

We walk for the water: Poets of Place raise $900 for the Kinni

It seems out of place in this age of virtual participation, to see four women, mostly older, in long colorful skirts, walking in line carrying a copper pail full of water. It feels too real, too honest. Instinct by River Urke. Beneath our feet. a steady stream flows. between layers...
RIVER FALLS, WI
NewsBreak
Obituaries
River Falls Journal

PHOTOS River Falls High School Graduation 2022

On Sunday, June 5, River Falls High School held its graduation ceremony. The ceremony graduated 297 students. The ceremony began with students filing into the gymnasium. School Board President Stacy Meyers opened the ceremony by welcoming and congratulating the graduating class. After a vocal presentation of Shawn Kichner’s “I’ll Be...
River Falls Journal

St. Croix EDC holds presentation outlining economic growth

RIVER FALLS – On June 7 James Wood from Competitive Wisconsin Inc. gave a presentation at the St. Croix Valley Business Innovation Center. The presentation was focused on securing Wisconsin’s economic future. The event was attended by business owners who gained information on growing their businesses within the...
RIVER FALLS, WI

