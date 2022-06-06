ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

Joan Alexander Nee Cook

River Falls Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoan Marie (Cook) Alexander, age 91, of River Falls passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 17, 2022. Joan was born on February 23, 1931 to Henry and Martha Cook of Menomonie, WI. She was the youngest of four children. In early years, she attended St. Paul’s Church School,...

River Falls Journal

Grace Guldan

Grace Marie Guldan, age 86 of Hudson, WI, passed away June 8, 2022 at Our House Senior Living-River Falls Memory Care in River Falls, Wisconsin. Grace was born on May 28, 1936 in Connor, ME to Peter and Donalda (Morin) Gardner. Grace and her many siblings grew up and attended school in Caribou, ME. After high school she earned a teaching degree from Rivier College in Nashua, NH. Later in life, she would eventually earn a Master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Grace moved to live near her sister Pearl in South Milwaukee, where she met the love of her life at a catholic dance, John Guldan. The couple were married on November 26, 1966, and their union was blessed with two children, Peter and Pamela. The family eventually made their home in Hudson where Grace taught her children to be kind, gracious and selfless and worked as a teacher at St. Patrick’s School for many years. Grace and John also had a charitable spirit by welcoming into their home over 40 people including foster students, foreign exchange students and young adults. She and John owned and operated the Rainbow Shop, which was a Christian Bookstore in Hudson, and Grace also worked as a realtor. She returned to teaching and became a beloved substitute teacher in Hudson where she mostly taught middle school and junior high.
HUDSON, WI
River Falls Journal

Harold Pruitt

Harold “Hal” W. Pruitt, age 87 of rural River Falls, passed away June 7, 2022, at Hammond Health Care Services. He was born on October 10, 1934, to Charles and Lillie (Hall) Pruitt in North Fork, AR. The family would later move to Cheraw, CO, where he would graduate from high school as his class valedictorian. Following high school, he enlisted in the Air Force as a Flight Traffic Payload Specialist. During a stopover on Wake Island, he changed his specialty to Flight Steward as a Noncommissioned Officer while serving in the Pacific. While stationed at McGuire, AFB, NJ, he met Air Force Stewardess, Dorothy Dopkins. They flew together throughout Europe and the Atlantic Theater. They were united in marriage on August 15, 1959. In early 1962, the two would later be reassigned to Scott, AFB, in Illinois, for a short period before moving their family to Wisconsin to take over the family farm east of River Falls. Here they raised their family. After more than a decade of military service, he was honorably discharged on October 21, 1963. Along with farming, he was briefly employed with Erickson Refrigeration and then joined 3M Chemolite in Cottage Grove. After 8 years at 3M, he would join UWRF as a custodian and would later transfer to the Mann Valley Lab Farm as a herdsman until his retirement in 1998. He was very much the farmer raising beef cattle (sprinkled with Arabian horses) and crops. Always willing to lend a helping hand, he would also do custom chopping for area farmers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; parents Charles and Lillie Pruitt; infant brother; father and mother-in-law, Stanley and Barbara Dopkins; sister and brother-in-law, Montine and Roger Wadleigh (Cheraw, CO); in-laws, Ron and Muriel Mercord (Prescott), Dale Eggers (Sedona, AZ), Bill Moran (Gypsum, CO), and Janice Dopkins (Madisonville, TN). He is survived by his four children, Dana Pruitt, Shari (Thad) Hague, Kevin Pruitt (Hubbard, OR), and Pam (Tom) Feyereisen of Hudson; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Minneapolis VAMC, Hammond Health Services, and Adoray Hospice for their care and support and Bakken-Young for their assistance and guidance for handling arrangements. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday June 19, 2022, at the American Legion Post 121 in River Falls, WI, from 11:00 -5:00 p.m., with military honors beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Legion Post 121, 701 N Main St, River Falls, WI 54022. Cremation services provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Ronald “Ron” Rimer

Ronald Aurthur Rimer, age 89, of Hudson, WI, passed away on June 6, 2022 at Westfields Hospital. Ron and his twin brother Jim were born on October 1, 1932 to parents Charles and Helen (Marose) Rimer. He grew up on the family farm in Stillwater, MN and graduated from Stillwater High School. After graduating he was drafted into the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon his return he married the love of his life Mayelva Daniels, and two were blessed with a daughter and a son. He worked with the railroad for many years, as well as at St. Croix Storage and Transfer, Jones Chemical, Valley Cartage, and before his retirement, Bettendorf Transfer.
River Falls Journal

Esther Christine Oesleby

Esther Christine Oesleby was born in Madison, Wisconsin on June 15, 1948 to Rev. Nils Oesleby and Katherine (Olson) Oesleby, the third of four children. She was baptized in infancy by her father at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Madison and was confirmed in her faith also by her father at Pinehurst Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Esther graduated from Bethany Lutheran High School in Mankato, Minnesota in 1967 and from Bethany Lutheran Junior College in 1969, and later attended UW Eau Claire. In 1990 she moved with her mother to Hudson, Wisconsin to be closer to her sister Ruth. Esther later moved to nearby New Richmond, Wisconsin where she lived the rest of her life.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Rice Lake, WI

For a short respite from your stressful city life, head to Rice Lake in Wisconsin's Barron County. Don't let Rice Lake's sleepy town appeal deceive you because this city is plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities. Sitting beside the eponymous lake, Rice Lake is Barron County's commercial and tourist center. Rice...
RICE LAKE, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Motorcyclist airlifted to St. Paul after accident

Taylor Harmon, a 31-year-old Menomonie resident, was airlifted to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul after a two vehicle accident in Maiden Rock Township. At about 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motor vehicle accident of a car versus motorcycle near the intersection of County Road U and 120th Street in Plum City.
PLUM CITY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire woman is arrested and suspected of operating under the influence in St. Croix County. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on June 8 around 5:18 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash at 606 Brakke Drive involving a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources vehicle and another vehicle.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WSAW

Many events happening this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Langlade County Fairgrounds will host the Amsoil MWEDT National Series. Pro dirt-track riders from all across the country will come to battle it out at the iconic Langlade County Speedway June 10-12. Grandstand seating will also be available for spectators for only $10 with 6 & under free. The fairgrounds are located 1633 Neva Road in Antigo.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fillmore County Journal

Special delivery for Lanesboro couple

Sometimes things don’t work out as planned. Thankfully Joe and Sjeila Goetzke of Lanesboro, Minn., were up for the challenge when Sjeila began having contractions on April 29, 2022; a few days before her due date of May 4. The couple were married in 2012 and were blessed with...
LANESBORO, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Road work to begin at busy Lake Hallie intersection June 13

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction is set to begin June 13 at the intersection of Hwy 124 and 40th Ave. in Lake Hallie. According to the Village of Lake Hallie, crews will construct a right-turn lane for drivers going from eastbound on 40th Ave. to southbound on Hwy. 124. Changes will also be made to the adjacent railroad crossing.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
Volume One

Meet the Best – Green Oasis

As a consumer weighing your choices, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed – whether it’s in the grocery aisle, the online marketplace, or when considering who to call to help with your outdoor needs. Fortunately, whether they want to irrigate their laws, create lush landscaping, control pests, defeat...
River Falls Journal

Tattersall announces new summer drinks

RIVER FALLS – Last week Tattersall Distilling launched its first canned cocktail line. Made from its award-winning distilled spirits, the cocktails include Key Lime Gin + Tonic, Blueberry Basil Collins, Easy Street and Watermelon Bootlegger. Distributed in Minnesota and Wisconsin to start, Tattersall’s canned cocktails will be available at...
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

1st annual New Richmond Fire Department flapjack breakfast a success

Half way through the morning, firefighters working the grill estimated they had already served more than 1,500 flapjacks. The beneficiaries of those pancakes, community members young and old alike, attended the department’s First Annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, June 4. Preparation for the pancake bonanza began around 5:30 a.m....
NEW RICHMOND, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt after motorcycle vs. car crash in Pierce County

MAIDEN ROCK TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a motorcycle vs. car crash in Pierce County. According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, June 4 around 4:43 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a car vs. motorcycle crash near the intersection of County Road U and 120th Street in Plum City, Wis. in Maiden Rock Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Trempealeau Man Recognized by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KWNO)-Jim Rand of Trempealeau has been named one of four Civil Servant of the Year award recipients by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Rand has worked for the Corps for 21 years in the operations division as Chief of Locks and Dams. In a written announcement, the corps credits Rand for ensuring the navigation industry and recreating public a safe and timely transit through the area’s locks.
TREMPEALEAU, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin dog headed to compete in Westminster Dog Show

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin dog is heading to New York to compete in the Westminster Dog Show. "Panda," a 2-year-old St. Bernard, was bred in Monroe County to a family who owns eight St. Bernards. Only the top five dogs, per breed, are invited to compete...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

One of them ole “Duke boys” was in Onalaska on Tuesday

Tom Wopat, better known as one them ole’ Duke boys, Luke Duke, was in Onalaska on Tuesday. The 70-year-old Wopat brought the General Lee — the famed 1969 Dodge Charger for the Dukes of Hazzard TV series — and also performed during the Great River Sound series, which happens every Tuesday at Dash-Park.

