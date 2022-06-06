Southern Miss hosting LSU in regional title game

When high profile high school football recruits from the state of Mississippi start pulling in big time Division I offers, Ole Miss and Mississippi State are usually the first SEC schools to come calling. Not the case for Ocean Springs Quarterback Bray Hubbard. Today, the rising senior adding the University...
An LSU outfielder has decided to hit the transfer portal after spending the first four seasons with the Tigers baseball team. Announced on his social media, outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo will be looking elsewhere to finish out his college career, calling Baton Rouge his 'second home.'. DiGiacomo appeared in just 36...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Ole Miss and Southern Miss fans across Mississippi are eager to watch the two baseball teams face off in the Hattiesburg Super Regional. The games will be played in Pete Taylor Park on the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) campus in Hattiesburg. Here are the start and TV times for the games: […]
MANY, La. (KALB) - Many’s Tackett Curtis heads into his senior season with the Tigers looking to make it to the state title game for the fourth year in a row. The four-star Under Armour All-American linebacker for the Class of 2023 already won one ring with the Tigers back in 2020. As Curtis prepares for another title run, he is also been hitting the recruiting trail.
Several prospects left the Nick Saban Football Camp Wednesday with offers from Alabama football. Here is a quick look at the Crimson Tide’s new targets. Matthews is the only 2023 prospect who picked up an offer from Alabama Wednesday. He currently attends Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and he holds more than 25 D1 offers. The Louisiana product stands at 6-foot-2, and he weighs 175 pounds. He primarily lined up at cornerback during the 202 football season, and he excelled in man coverage. Matthews also has proven speed as he holds a PR OF 10.66 in the 100-meter dash.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A baseball veteran with unique experiences across all levels of the game, Kerrick Jackson has been named the head coach of the Memphis Tiger baseball program following an exhaustive national search. Jackson, a well-respected leader, recruiter, talent evaluator, player developer and baseball visionary, comes to Memphis...
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame is eager to induct its 12-member class of 2022 to its already prestigious ranks. On Saturday, a dozen of the finest players and coaches from the City of Gulfport will be honored with a banquet at the Lyman Community Center where they’ll be presented with their brand-new Hall of Fame jackets.
News 25 was at the Point Cadet Marina this morning as teams were preparing for their voyage out to sea for the Billfish Classic. Each team has their eye on the large cash prize, but this isn’t your ordinary fishing trip. They’ve prepared their boats with top notch equipment.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A sheriff who is trying to unseat a six-term Mississippi congressman picked up support Thursday from all the candidates eliminated in this week’s first round of Republican primary voting. Later in the day, Rep. Steven Palazzo dismissed the endorsements of Jackson County Sheriff Mike...
Another big event is getting ready to open in Biloxi. The Summer Fair at the Coast Coliseum opens at 5 tonight and will be here for the next ten days. People always look forward to the rides, but this year, this is a lot more to look forward to including a Jurassic Quest, an extreme illusionist show, K9 in Flights show, pig races, a petting zoo, and more.
Location: Southern University Mayberry Dining Hall located on Harding Boulevard. Summer hours: noon to 1 p.m. When I first thought of Baton Rouge Classic lunches, I’ll confess that I didn’t think I would be going to a school for lunch. I was shortsighted back then and have learned the error of my ways, thanks to Robyn Merrick, Southern University’s vice president of external affairs. When I asked her for her choice of a Baton Rouge classic lunch, without hesitation, she said, “Southern University dining hall on a Monday for red beans and rice.”
A casino and hotel in Bay St Louis, Mississippi made a big announcement on Tuesday that only guests age 21 and older will be allowed on its premises. The Silver Slipper Casino in Hancock County made the following post on its Facebook page:. No persons under the age of 21...
The LSU Women's Basketball team had a good first year under Head Coach Kim Mulkey. They lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament. However, things are looking up as they are bringing in a top recruit in Flau'jae Johnson. Johnson is not only a great basketball player but she is also a dope rapper some may say even better than Dame Dolla(Damien Lillard). So dope in fact that Jay-Z's roc nation signed her to his music label. The combination of the two has Johnson lined up for a new docu-series with TOGETHXR.
Over the last couple of years, the U.S. has played catch up with its understanding of the significance of Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating June 19, 1865, the day when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached slaves in Galveston, Texas—a full two-and-a-half years after it was signed by President Abraham Lincoln. Just last year, Juneteenth was finally recognized as both a federal holiday and as a state holiday in Louisiana.
After the heat peaked today, we’re done with the rain tonight at least in the short term. Pascagoula (Moss Point-Trent Lott International Airport) led the way again this afternoon with a real-feel temperature of 110 degrees at 2 PM. Heavier showers cooled things down a bit, but only temporarily. Temperatures tonight will barely fall from their early-evening readings.
Children from the Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast received a $1,500 shopping spree. Fifteen $100 gift cards were donated by Academy to support kids as they prepare for a free fishing event this Saturday, June 11th. At Academy Sports and Outdoors, the kids selected new fishing gear...
Krab Queenz Seafood & Daiquiris Founder & CEO Tonique Clay has announced the opening of the Franchise’s 8th location – Hello Krab Queenz Harlem, according to a statement. It will be the Franchise’s first New York location. Krab Queenz Harlem is 11,000 sq ft and is the...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in Hattiesburg. Police said the body of the unidentified woman was found in the 5300 block of Highway 42 just after 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 10. Investigators said the woman’s identity is not being released until her family has […]
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office will hold a concealed carry course on June 11. The course is required to apply for a Concealed Carry Permit through the Louisiana State Police. Tickets are $125 each. Firearms are not allowed in the classroom. The class will...
Off the Hook plans to open its second Baton Rouge location in early August. The Thibodaux-based chain is moving into the former CC’s Coffee House at 3930 Burbank Drive. Off the Hook has a motto of “Real Cajun, Real Fast” and specializes in fried seafood, gumbo, étouffée and hamburgers. The first Off The Hook opened in Thibodaux in 2012. A Houma restaurant opened in 2015, the Gonzales location followed in June 2020 and a Corporate Boulevard eatery opened in December 2021.
