Southern Miss hosting LSU in regional title game

The LSU Women's Basketball team had a good first year under Head Coach Kim Mulkey. They lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament. However, things are looking up as they are bringing in a top recruit in Flau'jae Johnson. Johnson is not only a great basketball player but she is also a dope rapper some may say even better than Dame Dolla(Damien Lillard). So dope in fact that Jay-Z's roc nation signed her to his music label. The combination of the two has Johnson lined up for a new docu-series with TOGETHXR.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO