ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Richland, MN

NRHEG High School celebrates class of 2022

By By ETHAN BECKER
Waseca County News
Waseca County News
 4 days ago

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva High School celebrated their graduating class of 2022 on Sunday, June 5. The ceremony was held in the school gymnasium and began with a precession introduced by David Bunn, the secondary school principal. Following the precession, Sophie Stork led off the group of student-selected speakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C875q_0g2QWJQD00

“The teachers and staff here at NRHEG have spent countless hours educating, guiding and connecting with us … thank you for all that you have helped us learn,” Stork said to begin her speech.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXeuQ_0g2QWJQD00

“Parents and guardians, you have shaped us all into fine individuals, and have helped make us not only into the people we are today, but who we strive to be in the future. We couldn’t be here without you,” Stork said.

Brittyn Anderson was the next student-selected speaker, and while Stork’s address was centered on how far the students have come through their school careers, Anderson’s speech centered around how much they’d overcome over the last four years of high school.

“When sophomore year came around, we had a clear understanding of our place on the pyramid. Not at the bottom, but one level up," Anderson said. "I remember feeling as if we were spending the year waiting to be older, waiting for the then-juniors and seniors to move over and make some room for us. We were capable of greatness."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dNba0_0g2QWJQD00

“Then, everything changed. The governor announced that we would need to take two weeks off of school … our sophomore year ended and with junior year we didn’t know what to expect, then it was announced we’d be trying hybrid learning,” Anderson said. “Looking back now, we had grown in a bunch of ways — we were more independent for one thing, we had gotten to use problem solving skills on our own … we had made some new friends and opened up ourselves to unexpected experiences.”

Cora Harpel was the final student-selected speaker, and it only fit that her address focused on the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQAcA_0g2QWJQD00

“Today is the day that begins the rest of our lives … Our childhood and youth is coming to an end, and it leaves us with the most uncertain element of time remaining: the future,” Harpel said, “I feel love for all of my classmates, and all that we have gone through together … We share more than just the experiences that have shaped us, we share this moment in time. The moment where we move on to something new, something better.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCDAk_0g2QWJQD00

“The future does not simply stand and wait to be discovered, you must create it for yourself," Harpel said. "Your future is up to you. I know that whatever it is the class of 2022 chooses to do, we will do so with passion. We will burn down the obstacles on the way to success. The future is the time to do more than what is expected of us."

The secondary school choir then went up and sang a song dedicated to the senior class, with senior members of the choir being able to join them in singing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lERYh_0g2QWJQD00

Then, parents of the high school seniors were presented with roses by their students, in honor of the work and dedication they had put in to get their children to this point. The graduating class then received their diplomas. Following the ceremony, there was a receiving line in the hallways of the high school due to the rain outside.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Richland, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secondary School#School Principal#Highschool#Nrheg High School
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Waseca County News

Waseca County News

Waseca County, MN
23
Followers
79
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Waseca County News has been serving Waseca County since 1982 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.WasecaCountyNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/waseca_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy