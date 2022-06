Martha Mae Shepherd Wallen, of Warsaw, age 82, went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2022. She passed peacefully in her home with her husband, Claude E. Wallen, by her side. Martha was born on Dec. 29, 1939, in Floyd County, Ky., to Alex and Audie Ellen Reffitt Shepherd. She attended school in Prestonsburg, Ky., until she married Claude on July 15, 1955. Martha and Claude were blessed with the birth of their first and only son, Larry E. Wallen, on May 26, 1956. After his birth, they moved to Warsaw in 1958 where Martha resided with Claude until her death.

