SYRACUSE – Gabriel S. Rhodes, known to most as "Gabe," passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 12:41 p.m. in his Warsaw home. Born on July 7, 1995, in Goshen, Gabe was the son of Rich Rhodes and Kimberly Clark Lemler. He was a 2014 graduate of Wawasee High School where he played baseball and football. He spent most of his youth in the Milford area.

