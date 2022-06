School safety and dyslexia training initiatives were the key topics of Warsaw Community Schools' Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday. The combined work session and regular board meeting featured a brief update from Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Dr. David Robertson on a countywide tabletop drill, which took place in Winona Lake prior to the School Board's meeting. The purpose of the event was to provide an opportunity for county schools, law enforcement agencies, fire departments and medical services to plan for a coordinated response to a school-based emergency. Over 150 individuals from more than two dozen agencies attended the drill. Plans to hold the drill first began in March 2020.

WARSAW, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO