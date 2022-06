NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Loved ones of fallen deputy Tom Baker say he’ll be remembered for his contagious laugh and smile. WSAZ had the opportunity to correspond with Deputy Baker’s wife, who told us Baker was a ‘great officer and treated everyone the same’, but what she wants her husband to be remembered for most is his ‘huge smile and contagious laughter.’

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO